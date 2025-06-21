How Does A Crostata Differ From A Pie?

If you're unfamiliar with crostatas, they are at the top of our list of Italian desserts you should try at least once. Unlike pie (although we won't judge you if you do), crostatas can be eaten for breakfast. Italians generally tend to eat smaller breakfasts of an espresso beverage and a sweet pastry, compared to the larger cooked breakfasts of Americans or a full English breakfast. Crostatas are similar to pies in that they both have a butter pastry dough shell and a fruity or otherwise sweet filling, usually covered with a lattice crust on top. While occasionally savory, the fillings are almost always sweet, and are usually made with fruit jam, sliced fresh fruit or whole berries, a creamy custard, fluffy fresh ricotta cheese, or even sometimes the classic chocolate and hazelnut spread Nutella.

Similar to American pies that use fresh fruit, rather than canned, the filling of a crostata is generally reflective of the season. Seasonal fillings like apples or pears in the fall, and berries or apricots in the summer are popular, but jams, marmalades, and pastry creams can appear any time of the year as they are not dependent on fresh, local produce. While pies are baked in pie dishes — usually glass, ceramic, or metal with high, outwardly angled sides — crostatas tend to me made in a more shallow metal tin that has vertical sides, usually fluted, with a removable bottom known as a tart pan.