Use Up Your Extra Solo Cups For A Cool Summertime Treat
Summer means backyard barbecues, drinks by the pool, and neighborhood block parties. If you have an extra stash of Solo Cups laying around after your last gathering and you're not sure what to do with them, you're in luck. Rather than letting those plastic cups collect dust, try using them to make some homemade ice pops. It's a refreshing treat that cannot be beat. Plus, your plastic cups don't need to be Solo Cups (and they don't need to be red, either!) to enjoy this clever cup hack.
For the easiest, low-effort ice pops, start with your favorite drink. Just about anything works here, from lemonade to Diet Coke, coconut water, or even a homemade smoothie blend — the options are nearly endless. Or, for a creamy and delicious treat, you can whip up simple and summery two-ingredient ice pops with just yogurt and fruit concentrate. The only limit is your imagination, with anything from cereal milk to melted ice cream working wonderfully.
Pour the liquid into empty plastic cups, leaving a little bit of space (about half an inch) at the top for expansion while freezing. Cover the prepared cups with plastic wrap or aluminum foil, making sure the cover isn't touching the liquid. With a knife or a pair of scissors, cut a small slit (or two) into the cover. From there, insert your popsicle sticks into the slits (two sticks in one popsicle will give it some extra support). Carefully place the cups into the freezer. Once fully frozen, enjoy!
For the 21+ crowd, try making homemade boozy ice pops
While the jury's still out on whether you should serve cocktails in a plastic cup, we think they make the perfect mold for an icy, adult dessert. While it can be tough to choose the best type alcohol for boozy popsicles, there's no shortage of beautiful flavor pairings — just be sure there's enough non-alcohol liquid for the treat to properly freeze. For a classic cocktail feel, try making a tequila sunrise ice pop, with freshly squeezed orange juice, a splash of grenadine, and, of course, tequila. Or, for a classic mojito vibe, throw in some white rum, freshly squeezed lime juice, simple syrup, and club soda. Once mixed, toss in some springs of mint leaves. If you're in the mood for a breezy poolside pop, mix some rosé, frozen strawberries, and ice in a blender until smooth, then pour into your plastic cup mold.
To take your boozy ice pop to the next level, try throwing in some fresh fruit. Softer fruits work best, like cherries, strawberries, or blueberries. Aim for fruits that complement your ice pop's main flavors. For example, if you're making a piña colada-inspired ice pop, small chunks of pineapple would be a welcome addition. Not only does the fruit taste delicious, but it creates visual interest, making a striking pop that sure to impress.