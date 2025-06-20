Use Up Your Extra Solo Cups For A Cool Summertime Treat

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Summer means backyard barbecues, drinks by the pool, and neighborhood block parties. If you have an extra stash of Solo Cups laying around after your last gathering and you're not sure what to do with them, you're in luck. Rather than letting those plastic cups collect dust, try using them to make some homemade ice pops. It's a refreshing treat that cannot be beat. Plus, your plastic cups don't need to be Solo Cups (and they don't need to be red, either!) to enjoy this clever cup hack.

For the easiest, low-effort ice pops, start with your favorite drink. Just about anything works here, from lemonade to Diet Coke, coconut water, or even a homemade smoothie blend — the options are nearly endless. Or, for a creamy and delicious treat, you can whip up simple and summery two-ingredient ice pops with just yogurt and fruit concentrate. The only limit is your imagination, with anything from cereal milk to melted ice cream working wonderfully.

Pour the liquid into empty plastic cups, leaving a little bit of space (about half an inch) at the top for expansion while freezing. Cover the prepared cups with plastic wrap or aluminum foil, making sure the cover isn't touching the liquid. With a knife or a pair of scissors, cut a small slit (or two) into the cover. From there, insert your popsicle sticks into the slits (two sticks in one popsicle will give it some extra support). Carefully place the cups into the freezer. Once fully frozen, enjoy!