Here's How Many Donut Holes Make Up A Full Donut
Despite the name, modern donut holes are not typically made from the dough cut out of the hole in an actual donut. Whether you're talking about a Dunkin' Donuts Munchkin, a Tim Hortons Timbit, or as simple store brand donut hole, it doesn't matter. Usually they're made from the same dough used to make donuts but are rolled into small balls instead. These tiny alternatives to a full donut can be tough to put down, but be careful when eating them, because it only takes about four to equal the size and calories of one donut.
Donut holes are not nearly as old as donuts themselves. Krispy Kreme didn't even add them to the menu until 2024. Dunkin' Donuts started making Munchkins more than 50 years ago and, at the time, they were made from the scraps punched out of larger donuts. The scraps, which had previously been reformed into new donuts, were never as tender as freshly made donuts. Frying them up as little donuts, eventually branded Munchkins, allowed them to make less waste while still serving a quality product. In Canada, Tim Hortons introduced Timbits in 1976, a few years after Dunkin' Donuts' innovation. If you're unfamiliar with Tim's, here's 12 facts you should know about Tim Hortons.
Donuts themselves have existed in one form or another for centuries. But the donut hole is usually credited to Captain Hanson Gregory. Hanson's mom, Elizabeth, made fried dough treats for her son and his crew. The captain claimed to have used the top of a round tin to pop a hole in one. Why did he do it? There are several theories, but one claims the center didn't cook evenly and the hole made it easier. That's actually why donuts have holes, traditionally.
Donut hole math
A chocolate toasted coconut Timbit from Tim Hortons weighs 21 grams and a honey dip Timbit is only 14 grams. Meanwhile, the larger chocolate toasted coconut donut is 80 grams and a honey dip is 62 grams. That means four chocolate toasted coconut Timbits weigh 84 grams, a little bit more than one donut. Four honey dip Timbits weigh 56 grams, a little bit less than one donut. So, it's not exact, but it's close enough to say you get the equivalent of four Timbits in a single donut. In terms of calories, a single honey dip donut from Tim Hortons is 190 calories. The Timbits are 45 calories each, so four add up to 180 calories. Again, that's pretty even.
If you're a Dunkin' Donuts fan, you'll find the numbers pretty consistent here as well. Four Dunkin' Donuts Munchkins are about 62 grams, which means each one is 15.5 grams. One Dunkin' Donuts glazed donut is 64 grams, so again, comparable to about four mini donut holes. The Munchkins provide 280 calories while the donut alone is 269. While donut holes are fun treats, they definitely do not save you from calories, unless you have a lot of self-control. But you can enjoy a greater variety without getting overly full, so we consider that a win.