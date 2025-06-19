Here's How Many Donut Holes Make Up A Full Donut

Despite the name, modern donut holes are not typically made from the dough cut out of the hole in an actual donut. Whether you're talking about a Dunkin' Donuts Munchkin, a Tim Hortons Timbit, or as simple store brand donut hole, it doesn't matter. Usually they're made from the same dough used to make donuts but are rolled into small balls instead. These tiny alternatives to a full donut can be tough to put down, but be careful when eating them, because it only takes about four to equal the size and calories of one donut.

Donut holes are not nearly as old as donuts themselves. Krispy Kreme didn't even add them to the menu until 2024. Dunkin' Donuts started making Munchkins more than 50 years ago and, at the time, they were made from the scraps punched out of larger donuts. The scraps, which had previously been reformed into new donuts, were never as tender as freshly made donuts. Frying them up as little donuts, eventually branded Munchkins, allowed them to make less waste while still serving a quality product. In Canada, Tim Hortons introduced Timbits in 1976, a few years after Dunkin' Donuts' innovation. If you're unfamiliar with Tim's, here's 12 facts you should know about Tim Hortons.

Donuts themselves have existed in one form or another for centuries. But the donut hole is usually credited to Captain Hanson Gregory. Hanson's mom, Elizabeth, made fried dough treats for her son and his crew. The captain claimed to have used the top of a round tin to pop a hole in one. Why did he do it? There are several theories, but one claims the center didn't cook evenly and the hole made it easier. That's actually why donuts have holes, traditionally.