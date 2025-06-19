Don't Throw Out Those Corn Cobs — Put Them To Work In Your Smoker

Smoking food with wood chips is common practice, but it's certainly not the only way to maximize flavor in smoked hams, brisket, pulled chicken, ribs, salmon, and other cuts of meat. For a quirky twist on smoking proteins, vegetables, and fruits, we're looking at humble pieces of cobbed corn. But it's not the kernels taking center stage here; it's the cobs once cradling those juicy morsels.

Spent corn cobs, meaning the leftover fibrous, wood-like cores after kernels have been removed, are sturdy enough to withstand heat and generate smoke. And they still harbor a whole lot of flavor and natural sweetness that permeates your food. It's a win for tasty barbecue meals, and a win for sustainability. Those cobs might otherwise be tossed out in a lose-lose scenario. Then there's the affordability factor. You've already spent money on the corn kernels, possibly even grilling or smoking your corn-on-the-cob — so now the leftover cobs are essentially free, saving the cost of pricy wood chips.

That mild, sweet smoke is reason enough to use corn cobs in your smoker, but there's another incentive as well. Unlike using papery leftover corn husks, which burn quickly in a blaze of glory, opting for those thick cobs brings a slow and even burn similar to hardwoods. The smolder also releases a gentler smoke that doesn't overpower lean poultry, fish, side dishes, or meat alternatives. For robust meats and thicker cuts, like beef, bacon, and whole hams, consider ramping up the smoke and flavor factor with a mix of corn cobs and hickory or other wood chips.