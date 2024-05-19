Kick Off Barbecue Season Right By Smoking Your Corn On The Cob

Summer is fast approaching, and the idea of a backyard barbecue has never looked more tempting. The first thing that comes to your mind is probably grilled meat, charred around the edges and smoking hot off the dancing flame. Glorious as it may be, don't limit yourself to just that — not when you can also smoke corn on the cob for yet another marvelous treat.

Corn's sweetness is beyond familiar at this point, but what about when it's smoked to perfection? As you may have guessed, a smoky undertone is to be expected. It's a robust taste that lingers after the initial sweetness has settled, evoking that signature scent greatly adored in barbecue food.

That's not all, however. More often than not, the corn is also coated in melted butter, giving it an irresistible aroma. With spices and herbs sprinkled all over the kernels, you may also detect fragrant, spicy, savory, or peppery hints playfully peeking through. The fusion between the deeply rustic and vibrant notes creates a striking contrast that pulls you in one bite after another. Whether served on its own or alongside other food, smoked corn on the cob is a surefire highlight at your cookout.