Frank Sinatra Always Requested 3 Cans Of This Soup Before Performing

There aren't many celebrities who have had their eating habits examined like Frank Sinatra. Born to a family of Sicilian immigrants in Hoboken, New Jersey, as the legendary crooner became a cultural icon, he also became famous for his love of great Italian food and cocktails. Sinatra was a restaurant regular at famous old-school red sauce joints across the country, from Patsy's in New York to Matteo's in the swanky Westside of Los Angeles. But the performer's tastes were more wide-ranging than just Italian food. He particularly loved basic scrambled egg sandwiches on bread fried in Italian olive oil for breakfast, and when it came to filling up before a performance, his dressing room was always stocked with three cans of Campbell's Chicken and Rice soup.

Musicians are often famous for the very specific list of demands they have about dressing room food, and Sinatra's demands were wide-ranging but also geared towards helping him perform. The warm, comforting Campbell's soup was a way to help soothe his throat before singing. This is also the same reason he would request Life Savers and cherry- and honey-flavored Luden's cough drops. When it came to the soup, Sinatra was heating it up himself, as his technical rider also mandated a hot plate, crock pot, ladle, and four porcelain soup bowls with silverware (via Forbes). Why did he need four different bowls? Perhaps for the same reason he asked for 12 whole boxes of cough drops?