Joanna Gaines Often Picks Up This Store-Bought Dinner Party Essential

Throwing a dinner party has its many perks — why else would we host them? It's fun to gather friends together in your home, and it's satisfying to be able to serve up a lovely meal. But let's be honest: Entertaining is not without its stresses. There are so many things to get and make, and most of us are balancing these to-do lists with our regular busy lives. So, it's a relief — nay, a game-changer — when an icon of cooking and entertaining lets us in on the little secret that are store-bought shortcuts to certain parts of the meal, shortcuts that are not just okay to take but that are actually genius. Who could forget Ina Garten's iconic dessert of store-bought vanilla ice cream with limoncello and biscotti? Now, Joanna Gaines is here to save the day, too, with a brilliant store-bought dinner-party gem: sourdough bread.

The lifestyle maven told The Kitchn that this is a hosting rule of hers. She loves sourdough loaves for a dinner party, but all too often it's hard to find time to bake one at home. All you have to do is find a store that does fresh loaves you like, whether it's your supermarket or local bakery. Then you can jazz it up with spreads and accoutrements — Gaines uses a garlic butter spread, especially when serving up a pasta dish. Your guests are likely to love that crusty, doughy, airy bread, an impressive crowd-pleaser even when not homemade.