Joanna Gaines Often Picks Up This Store-Bought Dinner Party Essential
Throwing a dinner party has its many perks — why else would we host them? It's fun to gather friends together in your home, and it's satisfying to be able to serve up a lovely meal. But let's be honest: Entertaining is not without its stresses. There are so many things to get and make, and most of us are balancing these to-do lists with our regular busy lives. So, it's a relief — nay, a game-changer — when an icon of cooking and entertaining lets us in on the little secret that are store-bought shortcuts to certain parts of the meal, shortcuts that are not just okay to take but that are actually genius. Who could forget Ina Garten's iconic dessert of store-bought vanilla ice cream with limoncello and biscotti? Now, Joanna Gaines is here to save the day, too, with a brilliant store-bought dinner-party gem: sourdough bread.
The lifestyle maven told The Kitchn that this is a hosting rule of hers. She loves sourdough loaves for a dinner party, but all too often it's hard to find time to bake one at home. All you have to do is find a store that does fresh loaves you like, whether it's your supermarket or local bakery. Then you can jazz it up with spreads and accoutrements — Gaines uses a garlic butter spread, especially when serving up a pasta dish. Your guests are likely to love that crusty, doughy, airy bread, an impressive crowd-pleaser even when not homemade.
Ideas for serving sourdough bread
Joanna Gaines knows exactly when to use store-bought shortcuts and when to make things from scratch, so you can take her word that this tip will save you a lot of time and stress when hosting. To elevate your store-bought bread, make sure you serve it nice and warm. Slice the loaf and sprinkle it with water to help the crust retain its moisture while heating, then wrap it in foil and pop it in the oven for 10 minutes or so at 350 degrees Fahrenheit. At party time, present the bread on your prettiest bread board or platter. Depending on the spreads you're using and the meal you're serving, you can decorate the loaf with herbs like sprigs of rosemary or thyme, basil leaves, or edible flowers.
Speaking of which, a decorated goat cheese log is a quick and easy show-stopper alongside your bread. Simply roll the cheese in herbs, flowers, or nuts and place it alongside the loaf. If you're serving the bread alongside a few cheeses, add a fruit spread like fig jam or lemon curd. On the garlic-butter track, you can easily make a compound butter with any inclusions you want, from dill to garlic to chives. Other good savory options include pesto and tomato spread, or you can lean Mediterranean with hummus, baba ganoush, or creamy labneh with spicy zhug. Finish by popping some complementary fruits or veggies on your board, and wow your guests without spending hours baking.