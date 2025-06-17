Does Marshmallow Root Have Anything To Do With The Classic Sweet?

There's nothing like a sticky, sweet marshmallow, whether it's toasted over a campfire or floating on a cup of steaming hot cocoa. Marshmallows have so many uses in the kitchen that some think they should be a pantry staple. But the marshmallows we have now don't have marshmallow root in them like the ones that earned them their name.

Today, the primary ingredients are corn syrup, gelatin, sugar, and water. The mixture of gelatin and corn syrup gives marshmallows their soft, pillowy texture, which simulates the original marshmallow. The original confections weren't as sweet but did boast a few health benefits for consumers that aren't in the ones we buy from the grocery store now or make in homemade marshmallow recipes.

Marshmallows contained marshmallow root until the late 1800s, when it was discovered that using gelatin instead of marshmallow root created a more stable sweet treat. That led to a change in how marshmallows were manufactured because making them with marshmallow root was time-consuming and had to be done by hand. With the swapped-out ingredients, marshmallow making became more automated.

In the early 1900s, marshmallows made their way to the United States and started becoming more popular. In 1948, Alex Doumak took things even further when he invented and patented a new process that included running the marshmallow mixture through tubes before they were cut into the familiar shape we're used to seeing today.