The Best Ways To Store Cheese Danish For Maximum Freshness

Golden, flaky crust that gives way to a satisfying, doughy chew? Cheese that's somehow rich and creamy, sweet and tangy all at once? Cheese Danish are a dream for breakfast, dessert, afternoon tea accompaniments — really, whenever, considering you can go sweet with something like a mango and lime cheese Danish or savory with an Italian herb cheese Danish. Once you have these pastries in your kitchen, you want to savor them and make sure each one can be enjoyed at its best. So, it's key to consider how to best store cheese Danish to make their deliciousness last.

Cheese Danish should be stored in an airtight container, either in the refrigerator or the freezer. Either way, make sure they've cooled so their butter and cheese don't go from hot to cold, which will impact their texture. You can layer them in the container, but put wax or parchment paper between each tier. They should last about a week in the fridge; in the freezer, they can last for two months. The only time you shouldn't refrigerate or freeze Danish is if you know they'll be eaten within 48 hours or less, but you should still keep them in an airtight container to avoid contact with bacteria.