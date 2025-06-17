The Worst Sugar-Free Vanilla Syrup Comes From This Iconic Sweetener Brand

It's not uncommon to want a splash of sweetness in your morning brew. While there are plenty of sugar substitutes for your coffee that don't involve pouring straight liquid cane sugar into your mug, modern innovations also mean you can reach directly for a bottle of sugar-free syrups and sweeteners. We recently sat down to test nine sugar-free vanilla syrups and determined that Splenda's French vanilla sugar-free syrup was the worst of the bunch.

Considering it's the brand that supplies the ingredient (sucralose) to dozens of other sugar-free products, you'd think it would know how to make a decent sugar-free syrup ... but you'd be wrong. One sip of this French vanilla syrup and we knew that the unpleasant aftertaste would linger for the rest of the day. We found that it didn't have much of a vanilla taste at all, but more of a sweet, astringent flavor that was extremely unpleasant. Somehow, it managed to be overwhelmingly sweet yet disturbingly bitter at the same time. We sampled the syrup on its own and in a cup of coffee and found that it deserved to be ranked last.