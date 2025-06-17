Can You Clean Oven Racks In The Dishwasher?
We've all been there, that moment when you realize your oven rack has accumulated a mountain of grease from all your favorite roasted lemon chicken or other recurring baked recipes. But before you panic and throw your oven racks straight in the dishwasher on a whim, you may want to take a pause. While you technically can clean oven racks in the dishwasher, washing these wired shelves by hand is typically a more gentle method that will ensure they retain their quality and longevity.
Just like how the position of your oven racks when cooking matters, so does how you maintain them. If they are made of stainless steel, they could be among other kitchen tools that are dishwasher safe. Still, the high temperatures and pressures of the cleaning appliance could rust or damage the oven racks over time, depending on their material — be that stainless steel, chrome, or coated metals.
Plus, the dishwasher might not even be big enough to fit your racks or effective enough to remove baked-on debris, sauces, and splatters. Instead, avoid the relatively harsh environment of the dishwasher and ensure a more effective clean by scrubbing the racks with dishwashing soap and warm water.
Tips for cleaning oven racks by hand
While it's best to clean your oven racks every few months (with occasional spot cleans in between), how often you give them a deep cleansing will depend on your frequency of use and other factors, such as if you regularly cook with high temperatures or make a lot of saucy dishes. Using a sponge, scrubber, or moist pumice stone to remove baked-on residue while you clean your oven racks in the sink should usually do the trick.
Carefully scrub the racks with biodegradable soap and water using the adhesive side of a sponge or cleaning brush to get into all sides and crevices. For a natural cleaning solution that's known to cut many forms of kitchen grease, you can also apply a baking soda and vinegar mix. Then, simply rinse it off with water. When you're finished, remember to dry your clean oven racks right away to prevent any chance of rusting.
If you find there's a lot of stubborn staining and food debris, like sticky pie filling or baked caramelized sugar that dripped or splattered from a baking dish, you may need a more powerful cleaner. In that case, there are many restaurant-grade cleaning products out there made specifically for cleaning ovens and kitchen surfaces without risking damage in the dishwasher.