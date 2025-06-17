Can You Clean Oven Racks In The Dishwasher?

We've all been there, that moment when you realize your oven rack has accumulated a mountain of grease from all your favorite roasted lemon chicken or other recurring baked recipes. But before you panic and throw your oven racks straight in the dishwasher on a whim, you may want to take a pause. While you technically can clean oven racks in the dishwasher, washing these wired shelves by hand is typically a more gentle method that will ensure they retain their quality and longevity.

Just like how the position of your oven racks when cooking matters, so does how you maintain them. If they are made of stainless steel, they could be among other kitchen tools that are dishwasher safe. Still, the high temperatures and pressures of the cleaning appliance could rust or damage the oven racks over time, depending on their material — be that stainless steel, chrome, or coated metals.

Plus, the dishwasher might not even be big enough to fit your racks or effective enough to remove baked-on debris, sauces, and splatters. Instead, avoid the relatively harsh environment of the dishwasher and ensure a more effective clean by scrubbing the racks with dishwashing soap and warm water.