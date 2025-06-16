These Are The Foods You Could Find In The Very First US MREs

MREs, or Meal, Ready-to-Eat, were first issued in 1981. They replaced the MCI or Meal, Combat, Individual that soldiers had been using since 1958. The MCI itself replaced the earlier C-Rations. Each iteration was meant to provide soldiers in the field with energy and nutrition to sustain themselves. Acts of Congress as far back as 1861 prescribed what foods and specifically what rations soldiers needed and were required to have. By the time the first MREs were issued, 12 different offerings included a meat entree, a side dish, coffee, snacks, and candy.

Every MRE came with a pack of crackers and some type of spread (peanut butter, jelly, or cheese). A hot beverage such as cocoa or coffee was included. A fruit or dessert was also included, options like applesauce, freeze-dried fruit, a cookie, fruit cake, or a brownie. Entrees offered the greatest variety. Some meals included freeze-dried pork or beef patties. Others offered thermostabilized meat which could be eaten right out of the pack, even though heating was a better option. This is the same way astronauts cook in space.

Thermostabilized entrees came in a wide variety. Examples included chicken loaf; ham and chicken loaf; meatballs or beef slices in barbecue sauce; beef stew; diced turkey or beef in gravy; chicken a la king; sliced ham; and frankfurters or ground beef in spicy sauce. On paper, they all sound pretty good. In practice, few soldiers enjoyed them.