The Popular Food Geoffrey Zakarian 'Hates' On The Grill
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Everyone has their pet peeves, but when tackling a cookout? It spotlights some real crowd dividers. Even internationally renowned American chef Geoffrey Zakarian has some bugbears. In an exclusive interview with Tasting Table, Zakarian spilled the beans on his best steak-grilling tips (and more) for a fantastic cookout. He didn't just provide practical advice, though; he also revealed the popular food he "hates" on the grill — punctuated with some pretty choice words. "I hate vegetables on the grill. It's a waste of food. It's a waste of time. They all get burnt and charred, and they taste like s***," Zakarian admitted.
Veggies can be a minefield. Little details are essential; the thickness of your vegetables matters when grilling, and harder types, like potatoes, require pre-cooking to avoid burned exteriors. Then there's the risk of smaller veggies falling through the bars (if you haven't already, invest in a container like this Ivtivfu Rolling Grill Basket). Sure, there are ways around vegetable-related hiccups. But it's a lot of hassle, isn't it? Most people would be inclined to agree with Zakarian; grilling veggies can feel like a waste of time.
What is Geoffrey Zakarian's solution?
Your exact approach boils down to personal preference, and naturally, Zakarian has concocted a solution. "I do all the veggies first, and I just focus on the protein," He explained, "Nobody's ever complained." He elaborated on how he does this, saying that he starts the meal with colorful salads that incorporate fresh ingredients, such as a fennel orange salad. The truth is that your cookout leans on your own rules: Don't be afraid to shape menus to suit those attending. "No one needs a side of veggies with their steak. Nobody. Nobody wants it," Zakarian continued. "They'd rather have a baked potato, but you're not going to do that outside on the barbecue."
Zakarian takes an impassioned approach to the topic. That said, it's hard to recommend a blanket rule; sometimes, there are compelling arguments to try grilling veggies. Perhaps you're embarking on a sister-in-law-induced crash course into everything you need to know about vegetarian grilling, or maybe you're just craving skewers. You'd be shocked at the possibilities: Avocado and Romaine lettuce are surprisingly grill-friendly items. If vegetables are a necessity, just set extra time aside. The last thing you want is to feel rushed or pressured to deliver perfectly charred five-a-day. And if it all feels too much? Take a leaf from Zakarian's book by baking some potatoes indoors and tossing some leafy greens together with other veggies.