The Popular Food Geoffrey Zakarian 'Hates' On The Grill

Your exact approach boils down to personal preference, and naturally, Zakarian has concocted a solution. "I do all the veggies first, and I just focus on the protein," He explained, "Nobody's ever complained." He elaborated on how he does this, saying that he starts the meal with colorful salads that incorporate fresh ingredients, such as a fennel orange salad. The truth is that your cookout leans on your own rules: Don't be afraid to shape menus to suit those attending. "No one needs a side of veggies with their steak. Nobody. Nobody wants it," Zakarian continued. "They'd rather have a baked potato, but you're not going to do that outside on the barbecue."

Zakarian takes an impassioned approach to the topic. That said, it's hard to recommend a blanket rule; sometimes, there are compelling arguments to try grilling veggies. Perhaps you're embarking on a sister-in-law-induced crash course into everything you need to know about vegetarian grilling, or maybe you're just craving skewers. You'd be shocked at the possibilities: Avocado and Romaine lettuce are surprisingly grill-friendly items. If vegetables are a necessity, just set extra time aside. The last thing you want is to feel rushed or pressured to deliver perfectly charred five-a-day. And if it all feels too much? Take a leaf from Zakarian's book by baking some potatoes indoors and tossing some leafy greens together with other veggies.