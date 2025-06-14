9 Gold Peak Iced Tea Flavors, Ranked Worst To Best

The Gold Peak tea with Simply raspberry juice was one of the flavors that I was most excited to try. I like raspberry teas, whether a specialty blend from a restaurant or a bottled option from the store. I wasn't sure whether the fact that this was made with Simply raspberry juice would make it too sweet or more enjoyable, but I definitely wanted to find out.

If all of the labels for these teas were missing, I think I could have easily figured out that this one was the raspberry-flavored one. It definitely has a very noticeable red color, making it different than the amber or brown color of the other teas. And, if the color didn't give it away, the smell certainly would have. As soon as I started pouring, I detected a pleasant raspberry aroma. It smelled like real raspberry juice, not some fake concoction. We were off to a good start.

After taking the first sip, I think my husband and I had the same initial impression — it was really good! However, considering it's a tea, it does taste a bit too much like a juice. You sort of lose the tea flavor beneath all that raspberry goodness. So, if you like a little bit of tea with your juice, it might be your new favorite. However, if you are looking for just a hint of raspberry flavor with your tea, then it's probably too much for you. I honestly thought I would rank this one higher — until I tasted some of the other flavors. As I was compiling the final ranking and came back to it for another sip, I just couldn't put it any higher because of the lack of tea taste.