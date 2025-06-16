How Many Cups Of Coffee Are In A Bag Of Beans?

Foodies can feel confident about buying a box of dried pasta and knowing how much spaghetti that box will make. When it comes to coffee, however, there's no one-size-fits-all figure for how many cups come in a bag of beans. There is, however, a reliable gauge for figuring out how best to suit your java needs, and how you do it depends on how you brew it.

A successful cup of coffee is all about well-balanced proportions, and the ideal coffee-to-water ratio is generally 1:16 (one part coffee per 16 parts water, by weight). For instance, in order to brew 12 grams of coffee, a barista would need 192 grams of water. 1:16 is the golden ratio for using electronic drip coffee makers and for brewing pour-over coffee (and there's a correct type of coffee bean to use for pour-overs, for the record). When brewing French press coffee with its coarser grind size, a slightly lower 1:15 ratio yields a better-performing cup.

To calculate the number of cups of coffee you can expect to brew from a bag of beans, simply divide the weight of the bag by your coffee-to-water ratio, keeping in mind that it takes about 15 grams (0.53 ounces) of coffee beans to brew a single 8-ounce cup. So, a 12-ounce bag of beans will brew roughly 22 8-ounce cups of French press coffee (1:15). Or, the same 12-ounce bag will brew 24 cups of pour-over or drip coffee at 1:16.