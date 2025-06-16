Give Your Kitchen The Freshest Scent With This All-Purpose Cleaner
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Unfortunately, there's no getting around cleaning chores in the kitchen. So why not make unpleasant tasks a bit more enjoyable with fresh scents and cheerful colors? We took it upon ourselves to rank some of the many all-purpose kitchen cleaners out there to uncover a few definite misses and one clear standout star.
Instead of having to shell out cash for several different products, an all-purpose cleaner is ready and waiting for action. The bright color of Method's Pink Grapefruit All-Purpose Cleaner has won our hearts. Not only does this pretty rosy-colored spray cut through grime, the light aroma isn't offensive as many cleaners are. While many lemon-scented products can often smell more chemical than natural (try using a real lemon for some cleaning jobs instead), Method's all-purpose cleaner actually smells like grapefruit. The zesty scent is enhanced with notes of cassis and blood orange. This means that while you clean, your home is filled with the kind of inviting smell that our reviewer felt made the space seem fresher and cleaner.
Making clean-up chores more pleasant
Admittedly, Method's all-purpose cleaner isn't the cheapest you can find, but we think that the combination of a nice-smelling cleaning product that actually works is the kind of upgrade we don't mind opening our wallets for. If you buy directly from Method, you can opt for a monthly subscription for products and save 10% on your purchase. Otherwise, a one-off purchase of the cleaning spray will run to just over $4. You can then buy a 68-fluid-ounce refill for $7.99. Fortunately, there's enough in this refill purchase to pour into your original spray bottle nearly two and a half times. You can easily buy the Method cleaner on Amazon, too, and the product is often slightly discounted.
If the smell of grapefruit isn't your cup of tea, Method also offers all-purpose cleaners in lime and sea salt, lemon and freesia, ginger yuzu, lavender, eucalyptus and rosemary, sandalwood and cedar, and clementine. Should the grapefruit scent bring you as much happiness as it did for our team, the approachable brand also makes all-purpose cleaning wipes with the same scent. So you can stash some in your car and be prepared to swipe up messes and spills with the kind of uplifting aroma that will hopefully distract from the fact you've dropped a cupcake upside-down onto the passenger seat.
And if you're finding the idea of pleasing scents in your home appealing, read our article on common ingredients that will keep your kitchen smelling lovely for further aromatic ideas.