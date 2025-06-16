Give Your Kitchen The Freshest Scent With This All-Purpose Cleaner

Admittedly, Method's all-purpose cleaner isn't the cheapest you can find, but we think that the combination of a nice-smelling cleaning product that actually works is the kind of upgrade we don't mind opening our wallets for. If you buy directly from Method, you can opt for a monthly subscription for products and save 10% on your purchase. Otherwise, a one-off purchase of the cleaning spray will run to just over $4. You can then buy a 68-fluid-ounce refill for $7.99. Fortunately, there's enough in this refill purchase to pour into your original spray bottle nearly two and a half times. You can easily buy the Method cleaner on Amazon, too, and the product is often slightly discounted.

If the smell of grapefruit isn't your cup of tea, Method also offers all-purpose cleaners in lime and sea salt, lemon and freesia, ginger yuzu, lavender, eucalyptus and rosemary, sandalwood and cedar, and clementine. Should the grapefruit scent bring you as much happiness as it did for our team, the approachable brand also makes all-purpose cleaning wipes with the same scent. So you can stash some in your car and be prepared to swipe up messes and spills with the kind of uplifting aroma that will hopefully distract from the fact you've dropped a cupcake upside-down onto the passenger seat.

