This Asian Country Eats The Most Lamb And Goat Meat Per Person, More Than The Next 3 Countries Combined

The average person in Mongolia eats nearly 309 pounds of meat per year, per a 2021 study in the journal Nutrients. Based on data from World Population Review, over 151 pounds of that is mutton and goat. Compare that to Bahrain, which ranks second at just 51 pounds. Turkmenistan ranks third with just under 45 pounds, and then Chad at just under 42 pounds.

When you go to a grocery store in the United States, you have some basic choices for meat. Beef, chicken, and pork are common wherever you go, and you'll also be able to find a selection of seafood. But when it comes to lamb, mutton, and goat, your choices are usually very limited — if you have them at all. Our World in Data shows that Americans eat about 144 kilograms of meat per year, or roughly 317 pounds. But according to Modern Farmer, as of 2023, only 1 pound of that is lamb.

There's a reason the Mongolian people consume not just large amounts of meat but high quantities of lamb and goat. About 40% of the population is nomadic — they don't have permanent homes. Mongolia's extreme climate, combined with the nomadic lifestyle and lack of arable land, means farming is not a viable option for most. Shepherding is a traditional part of the nomadic lifestyle, and sheep and goats have long been central to Mongolian culture.

In the past, Mongolian people needed high-fat and high-protein diets to survive the temperature extremes of the land. While urban areas in Mongolia have adapted their diets to reflect a greater range of foods, such as more vegetables, many people still live nomadically or in rural areas. These populations maintain the traditional meat-based diet.