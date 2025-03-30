What A Traditional Breakfast Looks Like In Mongolia

Find yourself in a major city like Ulaanbaatar or Erdenet in Mongolia, and you'll have a range of food items to choose from for breakfast. In more remote areas, however, a more traditional spread of foods can be found. We hate to break it to the vegan and lactose intolerant, but these breakfast menus are typically heavy on dairy. When winds are cold and the climate is demanding, it can help to have a bit of meat on your own bones and plenty of energy to get through the day, so kitchens in yurts are stocked with calorically dense items, many of which are fried.

Homemade clotted cream is smeared onto bread and deep-fried dough, and warm cups of milky tea are generously poured. A deep-fried dough known as Boortsog can be eaten alone or with butters, creams, and yogurts. Yogurt can be made from cattle, yak, goat, or sheep milk and can be topped with berries and fruit or eaten simply without added ingredients. For those who haven't had their fill of milk and milk products, dried curd called aaruul is made from yogurt or milk that has been placed to rest in daylight for several days. It can be flavored with sea buckthorn juice or wild blueberry for a touch of sweetness.