The Ideal Cut Of Steak For Melt-In-Your-Mouth Mongolian Beef

Mongolian beef is an American-Chinese culinary classic, up there with other favorites like orange chicken, and takeout beef and broccoli. Despite its name, the dish has no affiliations with Mongolia but instead hails originally from Taiwan, and has evolved via that American-Chinese food filter. It's influenced by Taiwanese-born Mongolian BBQ, a style of cooking that combines chopped beef with flavorful sauces.

Its appeal rests in a similar medley to other stir-fries. We're talking delicious aromatics matched with a tender protein, and all coated in a mouthwatering — in this case, brown sugar and soy-based — sauce. Apart from the beef, typical ingredients are onions, garlic, ginger, soy sauce, and red pepper flakes. So, what's the best way to get those pieces of beef crispy yet tender? Surprisingly, slow cooking is an excellent option, letting time do the work. Our easy slow cooker Mongolian beef recipe by Tasting Table recipe developer Ting Dalton is proof that the method works brilliantly. Additionally, most recipes coat the meat with cornstarch, which lends the beef a really crispy exterior, all the while thickening the sauce. Of course, the dish can also be cooked in a wok. Yet, perhaps most important of all is which cut of beef is employed. A good piece of flank steak is the ideal cut to make the dish come together. Let's dive into the details.