Why Meat Should Be The First Thing You Add To A Charcuterie Board
When assembling a successful, dynamic charcuterie spread, taste and texture must be considered at every step. This is why — in terms of both physical assembly and mental planning — the meat comes first. In a flower bouquet, the larger flowers are positioned toward the bottom. Meat is physically heavy and dense. Something about a bright, fresh, green grape resting on top of a strip of speck makes more sense than a salami slice draped over top of a fig. Plus, aesthetically, different meats deliver different textures, but color-wise, you're working with a fairly limited palette of shades of red and brown. Placing meat at the bottom layer of the board allows other, more colorful elements to shine.
As you physically assemble your board, arrange the meats before adding any other components. In ascending order, it should go meat, then cheese, then everything else. Drape or ribbon the meats to show off their texture. Try rolling thin-sliced meats into narrow tubes and stacking them for a dimensional display with easy snacking access. Pro tip: As a general rule, plan on 2 to 3 ounces of meat per person. For optimal freshness, keep your meat wrapped in its deli paper until just before assembling and serving your charcuterie board. You could even switch it up by building a charcuterie board centered around game meat. Acclaimed pizza pioneer Cent's of Cleveland, Ohio, offers duck prosciutto as part of its starter menu.
Meat should be first on the board and first on the grocery list
Now for the mental side of planning your board around the meats. How could a savvy host possibly know which cheeses to purchase if they don't have a set of meats with which to coordinate them? Soft prosciutto is crying out for soft burrata. Or, pair funky with funky (copa and French roquefort), or match medium-intensities (salami and gouda). On the note of texture, toothy meats like dry-cured salami and fennel-loaded finocchiona bring the chew (and belong on the bottom layer of the board with their heaviness). Spreadable meats like chicken liver pâté or spicy nduja bring contrast, but might need a firmer cheese pairing for balance.
On the palate, some meats are better showcased with sweet pairings, while others are better complemented by savory accouterments. Prosciutto, for instance, swings both sweet and savory directions with its mild saltiness and rich fattiness. Funky soppressata, on the other hand, performs best alongside savory and acidic pairings to cut through that boldness. Briny olives, cornichons, vinegar-pickled eggplant, and caper berries are all fabulous savory-acidic pairings for more pungent cured meats. By contrast, sweet-leaning meats and lighter offerings might be better enhanced by sweet accouterments like figs, pear slices, golden apples, dates, dried apricots, a swipe of honey, or candied nuts. Choice of meat also directly determines the type of wine you'll serve. We have the perfect charcuterie pairing for cabernet sauvignon to get your meat-matching brainstorm rolling.