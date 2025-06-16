Why Meat Should Be The First Thing You Add To A Charcuterie Board

When assembling a successful, dynamic charcuterie spread, taste and texture must be considered at every step. This is why — in terms of both physical assembly and mental planning — the meat comes first. In a flower bouquet, the larger flowers are positioned toward the bottom. Meat is physically heavy and dense. Something about a bright, fresh, green grape resting on top of a strip of speck makes more sense than a salami slice draped over top of a fig. Plus, aesthetically, different meats deliver different textures, but color-wise, you're working with a fairly limited palette of shades of red and brown. Placing meat at the bottom layer of the board allows other, more colorful elements to shine.

As you physically assemble your board, arrange the meats before adding any other components. In ascending order, it should go meat, then cheese, then everything else. Drape or ribbon the meats to show off their texture. Try rolling thin-sliced meats into narrow tubes and stacking them for a dimensional display with easy snacking access. Pro tip: As a general rule, plan on 2 to 3 ounces of meat per person. For optimal freshness, keep your meat wrapped in its deli paper until just before assembling and serving your charcuterie board. You could even switch it up by building a charcuterie board centered around game meat. Acclaimed pizza pioneer Cent's of Cleveland, Ohio, offers duck prosciutto as part of its starter menu.