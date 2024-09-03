The Unique Meat Additions That Can Shake Up Your Charcuterie Boards

By now, charcuterie boards have seen all kinds of creative iterations, pairing a multitude of cheeses with cured meats, fresh fruits, pickles, and fancy flavored butters. Remember TikTok's viral butter board trend? While it may seem like charcuterie boards have maximized all creative variations, there's always room to add something new to the plate. For your next picnic, forgo your go-to salami or mortadella, and try a gamier charcuterie board with cured versions of duck, goat, venison, or even bison.

The reason gamey meats work so well is because they stand out with new flavors, but their presentation needn't stray too far from tradition, with the use of salamis, smoked sliced meat, and even cold roasted meats. "Most places like to use the pork and cow's milk products because they are readily available for purchase and more cost-effective," Scott Rackliff, Excecutive Chef at Lōrea in Huntington Beach, told Tasting Table. He makes a charcuterie board that goes all-in on duck, with both smoked duck breast and duck prosciutto.

Thin slices of cured duck — or your choice of gamey meat — therefore present a robust and wild, yet elevated, take on charcuterie, and bring a rich and intense flavor. Of course, in adding a gamey meat, you'll want to be intentional about your board's other ingredients. A delicious charcuterie board is all about the big balanced picture, after all.