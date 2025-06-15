The Perfectly Balanced Canned Dogfish Head Cocktail You Need In Your Fridge

A cocktail poured out of a can can be just as delicious as one shaken or stirred right in front of you. Dogfish Head offers such proof by packaging a range of ready-to-drink concoctions that can either be sipped straight from a can or poured into a glass to present to friends. Whether you're out on a camping trip or hosting a large gathering at home, having tasty drinks ready to serve can eliminate some of the hassle of measuring ingredients and memorizing recipes.

Our team took on the task of sampling some of Dogfish Head's vodka-based canned cocktails and ranked them, noting flavors, aftertastes, and experiences to determine one standout star: the blueberry citrus vodka lemon drop. Though competition was stiff, as the strawberry honeyberry vodka lemonade also put up a solid fight, the balance of the blueberry citrus vodka lemon drop was just the right amount of sweetness and flavor to offer the kind of sipper that is difficult to put down. This elevated lemon drop martini combines tart, citrusy lemon with real fruit juice, keeping the overall sweetness of the drink in check.