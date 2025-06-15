The Perfectly Balanced Canned Dogfish Head Cocktail You Need In Your Fridge
A cocktail poured out of a can can be just as delicious as one shaken or stirred right in front of you. Dogfish Head offers such proof by packaging a range of ready-to-drink concoctions that can either be sipped straight from a can or poured into a glass to present to friends. Whether you're out on a camping trip or hosting a large gathering at home, having tasty drinks ready to serve can eliminate some of the hassle of measuring ingredients and memorizing recipes.
Our team took on the task of sampling some of Dogfish Head's vodka-based canned cocktails and ranked them, noting flavors, aftertastes, and experiences to determine one standout star: the blueberry citrus vodka lemon drop. Though competition was stiff, as the strawberry honeyberry vodka lemonade also put up a solid fight, the balance of the blueberry citrus vodka lemon drop was just the right amount of sweetness and flavor to offer the kind of sipper that is difficult to put down. This elevated lemon drop martini combines tart, citrusy lemon with real fruit juice, keeping the overall sweetness of the drink in check.
A well-made cocktail that requires no mixing
Dogfish Head's colorful cocktail is one that could be easily served during a backyard party. Clocking in at 7% ABV, the zesty blueberry drink can be garnished with a citrus wheel, a mint sprig, or berries pierced by a skewer for the kind of presentation that can impress your friends and keep some lively revelry going.
If you want to pour or sample this fruity drink, however, you'll need to shell out for one of Dogfish Head's vodka cocktail mix packs. At the time of this writing, the vodka lemon drop blueberry citrus flavor can't be purchased on its own. The other cocktails included in the mix pack — passionfruit citrus vodka mule, blood orange and mango vodka crush, and strawberry and honeyberry vodka lemonade — offer three additional refreshing options for you and your friends to crack open and enjoy. Perhaps they'll inspire you to create and compare your own rankings among the four different Dogfish Head ready-made drinks.