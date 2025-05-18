4 Dogfish Head Canned Cocktails, Ranked Worst To Best

There's certainly no shortage of store-bought canned cocktails out there, so long gone are the days of having to order a cocktail at the bar or shake one up at home. Though no two canned cocktails are exactly alike, you're likely to stumble across some with similar fruity flavors, ABVs, and liquor bases, like tequila or the ever-popular vodka-based canned cocktails.

One such brand to hop on the canned cocktail train is Dogfish Head. Though you may more so recognize Dogfish Head as being a beer brand — one with a less successful coffee-flavored beer and that even sold a beer made of crushed meteorites, if only for a day — canned cocktails are also in Dogfish Head's lineup. I sampled four of the brand's vodka-based, 7% ABV canned cocktails: a passion fruit citrus vodka mule, a blueberry citrus vodka lemon drop, a blood orange mango vodka crush, and a strawberry honeyberry vodka lemonade.

When trying each canned cocktail, I paid close attention to any flavors that had a particularly tasty or standout flavor, as well as any whose flavors were super harsh, overly sweet, or had strange aftertastes. Ultimately, I determined my ranking based on which ones I found to be most refreshing, cohesive, balanced, and sweet without being too sweet.

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.