The Worst Coffee-Flavored Beer Is Made By A Popular Brand

A fragrant cappuccino or latte is enough to get your tastebuds happy in the morning, and nothing quite refreshes like a cold beer on a warm afternoon. But did you know you could blend the two? Coffee-flavored beers have been around for decades, but the hype is just starting to grow as craft breweries are releasing increasingly exciting variations. Sounds great, right? Except, while investigating the most popular coffee beers ranked, we found one worth skipping: Dogfish Head.

Tasting Table's reviewer sampled the Dogfish Head's Wake Up World Wide Stout and found the heaviness overbearing, with an oaky taste they struggled to get past. A slight caveat: It was brewed two years before tasting. But, technically, this shouldn't have been an issue. The brewing company actually stipulates that the bottle ages well, and it was nowhere near its expiry date. The reviewer found it inescapably old-tasting — an unfortunate discovery considering Dogfish Head is widely credited as the creator of coffee beer.

Other feedback was more lenient. Customers partial to barrel-aged products raved about the bottle's taste online, while some loved the thick, sweet maple consistency. Perhaps it's just a question of knowing what to expect. Dogfish Head was undoubtedly amongst some tough competition in Tasting Table's review, too. Nothing touched the pumpkin coffee ale, Elysian's Punkuccino — easy-drinking, creatively blended, and good for the soul. In summary, it's a tough market, but Wake Up World Wide Stout isn't the first bottle to grab.

