The Worst Trader Joe's Salmon Is Flavorful Yet Dry As Jerky
With an ever-changing variety of delicious must-haves, Trader Joe's transcends the traditional grocery store with its fun and fanciful format. Between a bevy of the absolute best snacks to an out-of-this-world selection of prepared foods, there are plenty of hits, misses, and more to consider. If you've got a taste for fish and have been wondering what the best offerings of Trader Joe's salmon are, the Everything But the Bagel Seasoned Smoked Salmon ranks high in Tasting Table's estimation. Unfortunately, there's one salmon product that floundered. Trader Joe's Hot Smoked Wild Sockeye Salmon simply doesn't measure up to the rest of these fishy favorites.
A batch of hot smoked salmon sounds more than appealing; however, this offering from Trader Joe's is sadly disappointing. Despite its intensely flavorful taste, the texture is where it all seems to go wrong. If you like salmon jerky, then this smoked salmon might still be right for you, but the generally dry and chewy mouthfeel is enough to make this item seem less than worthwhile. Part of this "off" consistency can potentially be attributed to the fact that sockeye salmon is generally leaner than other varieties, with the potential to easily be overcooked. Though the combination of cracked peppercorns, mustard seed, and lemon seems promising, the lackluster texture is something that you'll have to tinker with to get a serveable snack.
How to fix dried out fish
If you've already taken the plunge and purchased this less-than-stellar salmon from Trader Joe's, fear not! With a little bit of effort, you can still turn it into a reasonably decent snack. For example, rather than noshing it straight out of the package, either chop or crumble it into bite-sized pieces and use it as a protein-rich topping for a salad. It can also be mixed with cooked rice and furikake seasoning or nori flakes for a tasty dish that plays on the mix of tender and crisp textures. Dressing it with a cream or pesto sauce can also help add some needed moisture to the dried-out filet.
Though salmon jerky might not suit everyone's taste, consider the possibilities of adding it to a seaside-inspired charcuterie or grazing board alongside tinned fish favorites, herb-rich crackers, and a selection of soft cheeses. Even pairing a piece of the salmon with a dollop of cream cheese or crème fraîche atop a bagel chip can help breathe new life into this formerly sorry snack. Trader Joe's rarely misses and even this sockeye salmon isn't entirely irredeemable. It simply takes a creative mind and an adventurous palate to make the best of your Trader Joe's haul.