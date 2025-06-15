The Worst Trader Joe's Salmon Is Flavorful Yet Dry As Jerky

With an ever-changing variety of delicious must-haves, Trader Joe's transcends the traditional grocery store with its fun and fanciful format. Between a bevy of the absolute best snacks to an out-of-this-world selection of prepared foods, there are plenty of hits, misses, and more to consider. If you've got a taste for fish and have been wondering what the best offerings of Trader Joe's salmon are, the Everything But the Bagel Seasoned Smoked Salmon ranks high in Tasting Table's estimation. Unfortunately, there's one salmon product that floundered. Trader Joe's Hot Smoked Wild Sockeye Salmon simply doesn't measure up to the rest of these fishy favorites.

A batch of hot smoked salmon sounds more than appealing; however, this offering from Trader Joe's is sadly disappointing. Despite its intensely flavorful taste, the texture is where it all seems to go wrong. If you like salmon jerky, then this smoked salmon might still be right for you, but the generally dry and chewy mouthfeel is enough to make this item seem less than worthwhile. Part of this "off" consistency can potentially be attributed to the fact that sockeye salmon is generally leaner than other varieties, with the potential to easily be overcooked. Though the combination of cracked peppercorns, mustard seed, and lemon seems promising, the lackluster texture is something that you'll have to tinker with to get a serveable snack.