The Aldi Boxed Mac And Cheese Customers Can't Get Enough Of

Few dishes can beat the simple comfort of homemade mac and cheese, but when a recipe can take the better part of an hour to prepare, it is understandable to want to look for shortcuts. Online chatter brought our attention to ALDI's various mac and cheese offerings. While using smoked gouda in mac and cheese can add a depth of flavor to already smooth and creamy spoonfuls, we had to take note of ALDI's conveniently packaged version, its Specially Selected Premium Smoked Gouda Macaroni & Cheese. Instead of having to put together ingredients to drop in a slow cooker or into the oven to bake, ALDI's option offers a quick meal route that requires little effort or additional ingredients. Unlike other boxed meals that can call for milk or butter, ALDI's mac and cheese requires only water to make. Though this may not beat a homemade recipe, plenty of netizens have gushed about the smoked gouda product.

In ALDI's Aisle of Shame Community on Facebook, lovers of the mac and cheese flavor have drizzled BBQ sauce on top of their bowls and served the dish alongside ribs. "My husband said it's the best mac and cheese ever, after my homemade," gushed one reviewer. You'll notice this mac and cheese is a bit lighter in color than a traditional box of macaroni and cheese, and the flavor of the smoked gouda is noticeable when compared to more classically-made recipes.