The Aldi Boxed Mac And Cheese Customers Can't Get Enough Of
Few dishes can beat the simple comfort of homemade mac and cheese, but when a recipe can take the better part of an hour to prepare, it is understandable to want to look for shortcuts. Online chatter brought our attention to ALDI's various mac and cheese offerings. While using smoked gouda in mac and cheese can add a depth of flavor to already smooth and creamy spoonfuls, we had to take note of ALDI's conveniently packaged version, its Specially Selected Premium Smoked Gouda Macaroni & Cheese. Instead of having to put together ingredients to drop in a slow cooker or into the oven to bake, ALDI's option offers a quick meal route that requires little effort or additional ingredients. Unlike other boxed meals that can call for milk or butter, ALDI's mac and cheese requires only water to make. Though this may not beat a homemade recipe, plenty of netizens have gushed about the smoked gouda product.
In ALDI's Aisle of Shame Community on Facebook, lovers of the mac and cheese flavor have drizzled BBQ sauce on top of their bowls and served the dish alongside ribs. "My husband said it's the best mac and cheese ever, after my homemade," gushed one reviewer. You'll notice this mac and cheese is a bit lighter in color than a traditional box of macaroni and cheese, and the flavor of the smoked gouda is noticeable when compared to more classically-made recipes.
An easy gateway to quick comfort
To make the mac and cheese, hungry at-home chefs simply need to stir the provided shell pasta into boiling water until the noodles are tender, drain them, add the provided cheese sauce that is packaged in a separate pouch, and mix the ingredients. Some Redditors love spooning the recipe directly into their mouths — convenient when camping, as one user noted — while others have taken it upon themselves to elevate the ready-made meal with a few extra ingredients. One at-home chef added caramelized onions, topped the dish with panko breadcrumbs and grated Parmesan cheese, and baked the batch in the oven. Other advocates of the Smoked Gouda Mac & Cheese have added baked cauliflower to the recipe and turned up the flavor with truffle hot sauce. From sprinkling sea salt, cracked black pepper, and Italian seasoning to tossing in handfuls of bacon bits, this boxed recipe offers the perfect foundation that can be customized according to your preferences.
If you like the ease and convenience of this product, ALDI also has other flavored options, including Cheddar & Havarti and White Cheddar & Black Pepper. For those concerned about the sodium content in some of these recipes, one Redditor suggested adding reduced-fat milk to the cheese sauce and keeping an eye on portion sizes. When something this quick to make tastes so good, it is understandable to want to dish a second or third serving onto your plate.