Here's What Italians Really Think Of Starbucks

Starbucks opened its first Italian location in 2018, nearly five decades after and more than 5,000 miles away from its iconic Pike Place Seattle store. The cafe would, then, be the chain's fifth Reserve location, opening in a historic 25,000-square-foot post office building near the Milan Cathedral — the very city where Starbucks' former CEO, Howard Schultz, had his first cappuccino 35 years prior, inspiring his vision to take Starbucks from a regional coffee company to one of the world's most recognized brand names.

When news of the location was announced on Starbucks' website, Schultz promised to enter the country "with great humility and respect." Italians, on the other hand, were skeptical — but also undeniably curious. Prior to the Milan Starbucks Reserve's opening, a Facebook poll conducted by the Italian news publication, The Local Italy, asked its readers whether or not they'd welcome Starbucks there. An overwhelming 87% of respondents said "no," claiming Starbucks would only erode the already established, and very much prized, Italian coffee culture, which was the basis for American coffeehouses to begin with.

"It's like opening Taco Bell in Mexico," said one reader, "taking tulips to Amsterdam," or, as a Redditor said, "opening a Dominoes in Naples" — which did happen and failed, by the way. But many Italians did admit it'd be popular with tourists and young people, and, judging by the line of people who waited an hour just to get inside on the opening day, the skepticism wasn't enough to kill their curiosity. Now, in 2025, the local opinion on Starbucks remains mixed — but the Italian coffee culture is still strong.