8 Ways Starbucks In Italy Differs From U.S. Locations

Italian coffee culture is defined by simple pleasures, quality over quantity, and swiftness over languor. In other words, it's all about the quick, good espresso shot free of frilly additives like pumpkin spice, or large cups like the Starbucks Trenta, which holds a whopping 30 fluid ounces in one portion. That is, Italian coffee culture is everything that Starbucks is not, yet somehow, against all odds, Starbucks seems to be doing just fine for itself in Italy.

Part of the reason for this is that the company seems to have adapted, at least somewhat, to the rigid Italian coffee culture. It must have known it was futile to expect Italians to compromise on their age-old traditions, especially surrounding coffee, so it did most of the work to bridge the gap, and rightly so. So while Starbucks locations in Italy do serve the chain's most basic offerings, such as cappuccinos and macchiatos, don't expect them to have the same variety or levels of customization you might find at your local shop in New York or Los Angeles. As someone who has lived and drunk coffee in both the U.S. and Italy, I would know. Portions will also differ, with Italian coffees coming in smaller sizes than their American counterparts. The same goes for the food menu, which is also less varied and delivers smaller portions. So, to avoid any shocks to the system when you enter your first Starbucks in Italy, let's take a more in-depth look at the ways these coffee shops differ from those in U.S. locations.

