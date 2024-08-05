The Fresh Sandwiches And Baked Goods You'll Find At Starbucks In Italy

Despite initial reluctance, Starbucks has landed in Italy in recent years. The first location to pop up was a Milan roastery in 2018, and in May 2023, Rome saw the launch of a brand new store in Piazza Montecitorio. As is the case with most of the food in Italy, we're a wee bit jealous of the options Starbucks is offering there. But did we really expect anything less? Although the chain has only been in Italy for about six years, it already has a robust bakery and hot food menu. You can choose from pastries, sandwiches, toast, salads, cake, fruit, yogurt, snacks (including gluten-free options), and bakery items called "American sweets."

While some of these categories are comparable to what we have in the U.S., many of the Italian goodies look like they're far superior. For example, you can sample a Krapfen (aka a donut without the big hole in the middle) oozing with either custard, apricot, or hazelnut and pistachio cream. Or, snack on a Sicilian cannolo, which includes a crispy outer layer filled with ricotta and chopped pistachios. You can also choose from French or multi-seed croissants (either plain or stuffed with the aforementioned creams), sfogliatella (Neapolitan pastries filled with ricotta, semolina, and orange cubes), and maple syrup-filled braided puff pastries topped with pecans.