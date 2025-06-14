What It Really Takes To Get A Product On Trader Joe's Shelves

This new product tasting group is made up of Trader Joe's crew members. There are no vendors or outside parties involved, and the crew members are not the category managers or any of the people developing items. Instead, the panelists can be from the customer relations team, management, or the marketing department. An important factor of this group is that each member is also a Trader Joe's customer, so they know what it is like to shop for groceries and carry items home to eat.

The group's voting process is democratic, and proposed products need at least a 70% positive response to move forward. These tasting panels are held in private so that no one — vendors or suppliers — can influence votes. The tasting panel is quite verbal about the products, and it can take a few separate meetings before products make their way through the panel's rigorous sampling and onto the shelves. The group is opinionated, but that is the point. A series of questions can be asked during the tasting process, including concerns about packaging and price points. One item may revisit the panel a half dozen times before it is perfected. If you want to taste for yourself an example of the finished result of this meticulous process, the now famous Mandarin Orange Chicken once made its way through the panel. When it works, it works, and Trader Joe's knows it.