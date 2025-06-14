The Underrated Summer Herb That Adds A Lemony Twist To Your Drinks Without Using Citrus
There's nothing better than a bright, refreshing summer cocktail with a citrusy twist. Lemons, limes, oranges — they all work excellent. But, have you ever tried to incorporate lemon balm into your drink? Not only does it add an amazing flavor reminiscent of lemon, its glowing green color adds a gorgeous decorative touch to cocktails and mocktails. Plus, it also has a bunch of other benefits.
If you're unfamiliar with this wonder plant, lemon balm is a leafy perennial herb that looks a lot like mint. Often people may take it as a supplement or steep it to make tea as lemon balm has been shown to do anything from improve focus to reduce anxiety or help an upset stomach. It might even aid your sleep. Health advantages aside, it also tastes great.
While lemon balm is from the same family as mint, it smells and tastes quite different. With a citrusy lemon flavor, it's milder and more balanced than lemon and also has notes of cooling mint. Lemon balm is stunning when added to recipes like salads and marinades, but especially when worked into drinks. Lemon balm is delicious in cocktails like fruity spritzers, refreshing mojitos, or even bold gin and tonics.
How to use lemon balm in your next summery drink
Lemon balm works well in pretty much any drink recipe where you would usually add lemon zest or peels. Think: vodka-based spirits or limoncello liqueur. But, it also sings in gin martinis and variety of other cocktails. Simply add a few sprigs to a batch of rum punch for a crowd. Otherwise, muddle some leaves and add to a classic mojito mix or top with prosecco and elderflower liqueur to make a spritz. If you feel overwhelmed by its flavors, just add a sprig directly into your cocktail glass and see how it tastes. The flavor is very mild, and if nothing else, at least it will look nice!
Lemon balm also creates amazing non-alcoholic drinks. It's great infused in an iced tea and it can even amp up a lemonade or fruit juice. Try working leaves into a springtime lavender lemonade for a special poolside treat, or use sprigs to top off a next-level frozen Shirley Temple. You could pour your favorite sparkling water over muddled lemon balm, too. Alternatively, make a lemon balm syrup and invent your own creation. Just be modest with the sugar — you don't want to completely overpower all of that lemon balm's delicate flavors.