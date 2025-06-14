The Underrated Summer Herb That Adds A Lemony Twist To Your Drinks Without Using Citrus

There's nothing better than a bright, refreshing summer cocktail with a citrusy twist. Lemons, limes, oranges — they all work excellent. But, have you ever tried to incorporate lemon balm into your drink? Not only does it add an amazing flavor reminiscent of lemon, its glowing green color adds a gorgeous decorative touch to cocktails and mocktails. Plus, it also has a bunch of other benefits.

If you're unfamiliar with this wonder plant, lemon balm is a leafy perennial herb that looks a lot like mint. Often people may take it as a supplement or steep it to make tea as lemon balm has been shown to do anything from improve focus to reduce anxiety or help an upset stomach. It might even aid your sleep. Health advantages aside, it also tastes great.

While lemon balm is from the same family as mint, it smells and tastes quite different. With a citrusy lemon flavor, it's milder and more balanced than lemon and also has notes of cooling mint. Lemon balm is stunning when added to recipes like salads and marinades, but especially when worked into drinks. Lemon balm is delicious in cocktails like fruity spritzers, refreshing mojitos, or even bold gin and tonics.