The Takis Flavor We Didn't Want To Stop Eating
Mexican food is iconic, and we've got numerous Mexican restaurant chains, high-end bistros, and taco carts to prove it. Tacos, quesadillas, and enchiladas are among Mexican gastronomy's most famous offerings, but Mexican snacks, also known as "botanas," are just as enchanting. One case in point is Takis, the crunchy and heavily seasoned corn chip cylinders that are quickly becoming as popular in the U.S. as they are in Mexico. We tried nine Takis flavors, ranking them according to flavor, heat, and texture to determine the absolute best chip.
The original line of Takis consists of seasoned corn chips. However, the Takis flavor that we enjoyed the most was a newer product, Takis Kettlez Jalapeño Typhoon. As its name implies, the snacks consist of kettle-cooked potato chips that are seasoned with the most delicious jalapeño-flavored dust that we've ever tried. Not only do these top our list of Takis flavors, but they blow many of the jalapeño flavored chip brands we've previously tasted out of the water.
While many jalapeño-flavored snacks hit the palate with loads of heat and not much else, Takis manage to capture the vegetal, savory, and zesty flavors of the jalapeño itself. Although there's still a nice amount of heat on the back end, you can really savor the pepper's flavor without being overwhelmed by it. Plus, these chips also have an incredible crunch and the perfect thickness that matches their incredible caliber of the flavor.
Takis Kettlez Jalapeño Typhoon are a fan favorite
It's no surprise that snack lovers around the U.S. loved Takis Kettlez as much as we do. Despite the snacks' name, one customer on Influenster described the Jalapeño Typhoon as being, "super balanced — not too mild, not too overpowering." Multiple fans also praised the complexity of flavor as bringing a trifecta of spicy, tangy, and smoky. Others instead raved about the chips' texture, sharing how they enjoyed their "delightfully crunchy" bite. But, that's not all. Some customers even remarked on the whimsical and bright packaging of these tasty chips. Like a colorful prelude to an equally vibrant burst of flavor, many said that the packaging was "eye-catching" and "stands out" on the shelf.
Along with many five-star reviews, many customers also shared how they like to enjoy the chips. While many tend to enjoy them straight out of the bag, others preferred pairing the sturdy chips with a range of dips and sauces. One customer even suggested using Kettlez Jalapeño chips to dunk into cottage cheese as the tangy creaminess of cheese balance the chips' spice and salt. As for our advice, we suggest cooling off peppery heat with a homemade ranch dressing or a dollop of Boursin shallot and chive cheese spread. These chips would also make a crunchy and flavorful addition when stacked in your next deli sandwich or grilled cheese. So, how will you enjoy Takis Kettlez Jalapeño Typhoon?