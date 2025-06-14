The Takis Flavor We Didn't Want To Stop Eating

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Mexican food is iconic, and we've got numerous Mexican restaurant chains, high-end bistros, and taco carts to prove it. Tacos, quesadillas, and enchiladas are among Mexican gastronomy's most famous offerings, but Mexican snacks, also known as "botanas," are just as enchanting. One case in point is Takis, the crunchy and heavily seasoned corn chip cylinders that are quickly becoming as popular in the U.S. as they are in Mexico. We tried nine Takis flavors, ranking them according to flavor, heat, and texture to determine the absolute best chip.

The original line of Takis consists of seasoned corn chips. However, the Takis flavor that we enjoyed the most was a newer product, Takis Kettlez Jalapeño Typhoon. As its name implies, the snacks consist of kettle-cooked potato chips that are seasoned with the most delicious jalapeño-flavored dust that we've ever tried. Not only do these top our list of Takis flavors, but they blow many of the jalapeño flavored chip brands we've previously tasted out of the water.

While many jalapeño-flavored snacks hit the palate with loads of heat and not much else, Takis manage to capture the vegetal, savory, and zesty flavors of the jalapeño itself. Although there's still a nice amount of heat on the back end, you can really savor the pepper's flavor without being overwhelmed by it. Plus, these chips also have an incredible crunch and the perfect thickness that matches their incredible caliber of the flavor.