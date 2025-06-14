Why Cucumber Never Belongs In Hot Soup
A few cucumbers have been sitting in your fridge for a while now, and this may just be the week they'll be put into good use. You're thinking of making something comforting, like any one of our best vegetarian soups. But, if you're planning to use those cucumbers in a warm recipe, think again. There are a few reasons why cucumbers are one of the ingredients that don't work well in hot soup.
Think of cucumbers as a green stick of hydration – roughly 96% of a cucumber's composition is water, after all. Yet, while they're naturally crispy and crunchy, cooking fresh cucumbers impacts their texture. Essentially, prolonged heat breaks down the vegetable's structure and takes away its signature bite, rendering cucumbers slimy and mushy when worked into a steamy soup. The added moisture can also affect the recipe's texture and even dilute others flavors. Not very appetizing, right?
If you must add cucumbers to a bowl, it's best to introduce them just before the soup is done cooking, or shortly thereafter as a garnish. For example, place thin slices of cucumber to top a thick and decadent chowder or stew. Otherwise, cut them into sticks that can be dipped into the soup as if they were cucumber fries.
Cucumbers shine in cold soups where they retain their crunch
Ideally, we recommend reserving cucumbers for cold recipes. Simply slice them into sticks to make South Korean oi naengguk or Russian okroshka, just two of the refreshing soups from around the world that are great for summer. Of course, you could always stick to a tried-and-true recipe like our Mexican gazpacho. This dish, like other gazpachos, allows cucumbers to shine. All you need to do is dice your cucumbers, add them to a container with all the other fresh ingredients, and chill in the refrigerator until ready to serve. With each spoonful, you'll be treating yourself to crisper and crunchier textures.
Another cold recipe idea is our silky and delicious avocado and cucumber soup. Here, you'll actually be blending the cucumbers, but you won't be cooking it down with heat. Instead, you'll serve it chilled like a bright green smoothie. Then, garnish with diced cucumbers for some extra texture. If a savory smoothie isn't your jam, herbaceous cucumbers also work beautifully in creamy yogurt-based soups.
If you still have cucumbers remaining in the refrigerator even after making a medley of cold soups, be sure to check out our 15 refreshing cucumber recipes for other ways to showcase the vegetable.