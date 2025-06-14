Why Cucumber Never Belongs In Hot Soup

A few cucumbers have been sitting in your fridge for a while now, and this may just be the week they'll be put into good use. You're thinking of making something comforting, like any one of our best vegetarian soups. But, if you're planning to use those cucumbers in a warm recipe, think again. There are a few reasons why cucumbers are one of the ingredients that don't work well in hot soup.

Think of cucumbers as a green stick of hydration – roughly 96% of a cucumber's composition is water, after all. Yet, while they're naturally crispy and crunchy, cooking fresh cucumbers impacts their texture. Essentially, prolonged heat breaks down the vegetable's structure and takes away its signature bite, rendering cucumbers slimy and mushy when worked into a steamy soup. The added moisture can also affect the recipe's texture and even dilute others flavors. Not very appetizing, right?

If you must add cucumbers to a bowl, it's best to introduce them just before the soup is done cooking, or shortly thereafter as a garnish. For example, place thin slices of cucumber to top a thick and decadent chowder or stew. Otherwise, cut them into sticks that can be dipped into the soup as if they were cucumber fries.