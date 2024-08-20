11 Ingredients That Don't Work Well In Soup

There's a common belief that you can throw any random fridge or pantry-find into a pot and make a successful soup recipe. While soup may be more forgiving than dishes with more constrained requirements, it's not entirely foolproof. There are a number of ingredients that can negatively affect the taste, texture, or overall composition of your soup. Considering it's often consumed as a hearty and comforting dish, it's worth getting it just right.

Thankfully, if you leave a handful of ingredients out of the pot and keep a few pointers in mind when selecting what to include, your chances of culinary success are high. We spoke to some experts to get additional tips on making the perfect soup: chef Nic Vanderbeeken from Apéritif restaurant in Ubud, Bali; Jessica Randhawa, the content creator and recipe developer behind The Forked Spoon; and Lisa Richards, certified nutrition coach and founder of The Candida Diet. As well, we combined their advice with our own cooking experience to come up with a list of ingredients that don't work well in soup. Read on for the lowdown on what to avoid so that your next bowl of soup is a well-balanced treat.