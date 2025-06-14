The Glowing Neon Booze With Psychoactive Chemicals Oscar Wilde Loved

Mark Twain famously loved whiskey and Ernest Hemingway had a passion for a certain rum cocktail. But, historically, nearly every famous writer had a favorite drink. For Oscar Wilde, and many others, it was said to be absinthe. Absinthe, sometimes called the Green Fairy, is a drink you can still find today if you go hunting for it, but it's not quite the same as it once was.

Wilde is famously quoted as saying regarding absinthe, "[a]fter the first glass, you see things as you wish they were. After the second, you see things as they are not. Finally, you see things as they really are, and that is the most horrible thing in the world." There's no actual evidence Wilde said this, however. The quote is widely attributed to him, though he may have embraced absinthe more for the image than for enjoyment and inspiration. Nevertheless, absinthe was believed to cause visions, expand your mind, and increase creativity. It provided all the qualities you could imagine 19th-century literary giants adoring.

The mysterious green shade in absinthe came naturally from plant chlorophyll, and is very delicate. Some producers may add artificial color to boost this and keep it stable. Thujone, a chemical derived from wormwood in absinthe production, was believed to cause all of its fantastic effects. But it was also considered so dangerous, linked to conditions like seizures, that it was eventually banned.