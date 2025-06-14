The Absolute Best Freezer-Aisle Appetizer At Costco

Although most people can agree that there's nothing like the "real" thing when it comes to authentic Filipino cuisine, we were thoroughly pleased by the quality and taste of the Summ! Pork Lumpia Filipino-Style Spring Rolls from Costco. Even as a frozen appetizer, we were impressed by the crispy exterior that provided a solid crunch without falling into pieces all over the plate.

It only took eight minutes in the air fryer before the rolls were enjoyed, and they came with a sweet chili dipping sauce that was a perfect balance of spiciness and flavor without overwhelming the lumpia itself. Although we felt that each spring roll could have used a bit more filling, we still got the full experience of tasting the pork and appreciating the crispy, flavorful exterior.

If you're entertaining a crowd or want to complement these crunchy, savory spring rolls with another appetizer, you can try another Costco offering — the Bibigo Chicken and Vegetable Steamed Dumplings, which we also reviewed in our list of popular Costco frozen appetizers. These juicy dumplings would pair well as a second side if you're serving the Summ! Lumpia with an entree like fried rice or another Filipino dish like pancit (the name of which has an interesting double meaning).