The Absolute Best Freezer-Aisle Appetizer At Costco
If you're looking to stock up on groceries or household items in bulk without spending an arm and a leg, Costco is a prime destination. The wholesale retailer sells everything from deli meat to mattresses, often for a fraction of the cost you'd find in other stores. Its selection of frozen foods, especially, is a goldmine for budget-minded members. Whether you're shopping to feed your whole family or prepping to entertain, many of the appetizer options in the freezer aisle at Costco are a can't-miss. One in particular, the Summ! Pork Lumpia Filipino-Style Spring Rolls, stand out from the rest.
A quick and easy frozen appetizer, these spring rolls ranked first on our list of popular Costco frozen appetizers. Upon pulling them out of the air fryer, we immediately noticed how crispy each spring roll was. We also felt that the quality of the Summ! Spring Rolls rivaled that of a restaurant — an impressive accomplishment for a frozen food. If you want to round out your next meal with an effortless entree, you can pair this appetizer with one of these popular Costco frozen meals, which we ranked worst to best.
The Summ! Pork Lumpia Filipino-Style Spring Rolls were a winner
Although most people can agree that there's nothing like the "real" thing when it comes to authentic Filipino cuisine, we were thoroughly pleased by the quality and taste of the Summ! Pork Lumpia Filipino-Style Spring Rolls from Costco. Even as a frozen appetizer, we were impressed by the crispy exterior that provided a solid crunch without falling into pieces all over the plate.
It only took eight minutes in the air fryer before the rolls were enjoyed, and they came with a sweet chili dipping sauce that was a perfect balance of spiciness and flavor without overwhelming the lumpia itself. Although we felt that each spring roll could have used a bit more filling, we still got the full experience of tasting the pork and appreciating the crispy, flavorful exterior.
If you're entertaining a crowd or want to complement these crunchy, savory spring rolls with another appetizer, you can try another Costco offering — the Bibigo Chicken and Vegetable Steamed Dumplings, which we also reviewed in our list of popular Costco frozen appetizers. These juicy dumplings would pair well as a second side if you're serving the Summ! Lumpia with an entree like fried rice or another Filipino dish like pancit (the name of which has an interesting double meaning).