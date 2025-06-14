The Fast Food Chain That Makes The Absolute Worst Turkey Sub

Whether you call it a sub or a hero, a hoagie or a grinder, nothing beats the feeling of stacking a sandwich high with meats, cheeses, veggies, and the works and chowing down with a bag of crispy potato chips (though, there's a slight difference between a sub and a grinder). While grabbing a sub from a local shop is always a treat, sometimes you're in a rush and your only option is to swing by one of the plethora of fast food-style sandwich chains. We embarked on a journey to rank 10 fast food turkey subs from worst to best and concluded that Jason's Deli is bottom of the list.

First and foremost, to get a real turkey sub experience, we had to customize the meal by ordering a New Orleans-style baguette as a half-sandwich, which started things off on the wrong foot. The baguette was fairly good, but for a whopping $10, that half-sandwich was a major letdown. There was barely any turkey, and when we finally dug through the toppings to find it smooshed at the bottom, it was sliced unbelievably thin and didn't taste very remarkable. The veggies were fresh, but the proportions were so off-balance that everything kept slipping out of the sad sub, making the meal a bit of a mess. All in all, the taste of the sub was mediocre at best and not worth the price tag that comes with it.