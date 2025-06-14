Can You Fully Bake Pillsbury Biscuits In The Microwave?

There's nothing worse than craving something so deeply, without the means to get it. The buttery, flaky layers of Pillsbury biscuits constantly occupy my mind, but if there were no oven to bake them with, I would still find another way to heat them up — and that's exactly what I did. I tried baking biscuits in the microwave so you don't have to.

Standard Pillsbury biscuits need to be baked at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for around 15 minutes. I'm no electrician, but I'm pretty sure a microwave isn't nearly as powerful as an oven, so I didn't see how it could sufficiently heat the biscuits in that timeframe. Still, I tried it anyway, and it wasn't the best idea. Starting with two biscuits, I microwaved them using 30-second intervals in hopes that they would turn out somewhat decent. It took about five or six whirls in the microwave to get them to a point where I felt like they could be safely consumed (I'm deathly afraid of salmonella).

Were the biscuits fully cooked? Sure. Is it something I would do even if I had other methods at my disposal? Absolutely not. The biscuits came out pretty stale and chewy, unlike the soft, flaky layers you would get in the oven or even an air fryer. While I wouldn't spring for microwaving biscuits all the time, if you truly had no other options, it's a reliable method.