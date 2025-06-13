The First Lady Who Ended The White House's Era Of Dull Dinners

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The White House kitchen is known for going through culinary changes as each Presidential couple takes its seat. Michelle Obama wanted healthier meals for the White House family, while Hillary Clinton edged into the farm-to-table movement. Laura Bush was a heat 'n eat girl, embracing pre-packaged foods, and now we have Melania Trump at the helm of the White House kitchen, with her foodie transitions still to be seen.

Each of the First Ladies had their favorite foods, and brought those into the White House menus. Probably the biggest First Lady change-maker in the White House, though, was Jacqueline Kennedy, with past FLOTUS Eleanor Roosevelt coming a few steps behind — but on the opposite end of the spectrum. We say this because Roosevelt was known more for her economic menus, which were widely regarded as bland and flavorless, highly budget-conscious, and carried the notorious label of being "infamously bad food," per NPR. On the flip side, Kennedy brought flavor delight and elegant cuisine to the kitchen, drawing inspiration strongly from French cuisine and flavors.

Meals shifted to a more refined palate, as Kennedy guided the White House kitchen towards a global cuisine-embracing gourmet stance that would catapult not just the White House, but the whole of the United States, into epicurean recognition across the world. She loved fresh, seasonal ingredients, and had four-course dinners executed that would begin with a starter like soup (one of John. F. Kennedy's faves), followed by a main such as chicken or lamb, a light salad on the side, and end with a dessert.