The First Lady Who Ended The White House's Era Of Dull Dinners
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
The White House kitchen is known for going through culinary changes as each Presidential couple takes its seat. Michelle Obama wanted healthier meals for the White House family, while Hillary Clinton edged into the farm-to-table movement. Laura Bush was a heat 'n eat girl, embracing pre-packaged foods, and now we have Melania Trump at the helm of the White House kitchen, with her foodie transitions still to be seen.
Each of the First Ladies had their favorite foods, and brought those into the White House menus. Probably the biggest First Lady change-maker in the White House, though, was Jacqueline Kennedy, with past FLOTUS Eleanor Roosevelt coming a few steps behind — but on the opposite end of the spectrum. We say this because Roosevelt was known more for her economic menus, which were widely regarded as bland and flavorless, highly budget-conscious, and carried the notorious label of being "infamously bad food," per NPR. On the flip side, Kennedy brought flavor delight and elegant cuisine to the kitchen, drawing inspiration strongly from French cuisine and flavors.
Meals shifted to a more refined palate, as Kennedy guided the White House kitchen towards a global cuisine-embracing gourmet stance that would catapult not just the White House, but the whole of the United States, into epicurean recognition across the world. She loved fresh, seasonal ingredients, and had four-course dinners executed that would begin with a starter like soup (one of John. F. Kennedy's faves), followed by a main such as chicken or lamb, a light salad on the side, and end with a dessert.
The most famous Kennedy dinner was held at Mount Vernon
Probably the most renowned dinner in Kennedy's time was the state dinner held in honor of the President of Pakistan, back in 1961. It made history because it was the first presidential state dinner hosting multiple political leaders to be held since George Washington was in power. Close to 140 guests dined on the grounds of Mount Vernon — George Washington's Virginia home — with JFK and the First Lady extravagantly hosting Pakistani President Mohammad Ayub Khan, and his daughter, Begum Nasir Akhtar Aurangzeb.
Planning for the dinner was next level, with the food being trucked in by temperature-controlled army trucks, and Kennedy's typical four courses planned for the evening. The meal kicked off with the appetizer: an avocado and crabmeat mimosa (like a savory cocktail), served with a Haut-Brion Blanc 1958. This was followed by Poulet Chasseur served with Couronne de Riz Clamart (a rice ring), veggies, and herbs, paired with a Moet et Chandon Imperial Brut 1955. Then came Mrs. Kennedy's favorite — dessert: an exquisite Framboise a la Creme Chantilly and petit-fours secs, with dinner closing with demitasse and liqueurs.
A luxurious menu to say the least; but despite the worldly elegance of many of Kennedy's menus, she held very strict control over her own daily diet. According to "Dinner With the President: Food, Politics, and a History of Breaking Bread at the White House," meals consisted of honey on toast for breakfast, fruit with cottage cheese or a slim sandwich for lunch, and poached fish or chicken for dinner with veggies or salad (via Vogue). And yes — a little dessert indulgence every now and again, like brownies or choc-chip cookies ... or even a sneaky spoon or two out of the ice cream tub.