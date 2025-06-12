Store-Bought Pickles Too Bland? Don't Be Afraid To Add To Them

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There are numerous grocery store pickle brands to choose from when you're looking for a tart and tangy sandwich accompaniment or anytime snack. If you've found your latest store-bought selection to be lacking, or simply want to try dressing up your go-to gherkins with a bit more fun flavor, there are a handful of easy additions you can make to your pickle jar. Between putting in a little -– or a lot -– more garlic, your favorite hot peppers, a dash of soy sauce, a drizzle of maple syrup, or hot sauce, these ingredients are all excellent choices to level up a jar of simple store-bought pickles to new heights of taste.

Depending on the specific profile already established in your store-bought pickle jar, you'll want to think carefully about how the ingredients you include will help to achieve your desired results. It can also help to drain a small amount of brine from the jar to make room. If you want more of an intense potency, then a few heaping spoonfuls of jarred minced garlic, garlic powder, or garlic chips is just the thing. For extra heat, your favorite hot peppers and hot sauce are a must. Getting creative with other add-ins like soy sauce also provide a unique umami taste. To give your jarred pickles more of a bread and butter-style spin, adding a sweetener like maple syrup makes a big difference. These are just a few ways to spruce up your spears.