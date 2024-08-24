How To Transform Your Store-Bought Dill Pickles Into Deliciously Spicy Spears

Start with a jar of dill pickle spears, and drain off the brine (more will be created later). Then, you can either use the jar that the pickles came in, or transfer them to a larger glass container. Everyone's spice tolerance is different, so adjust accordingly if you're sensitive to heat or prefer things really spicy.

For every 32-ounce jar of pickles, start with ½ tablespoon of hot sauce or a sprinkle of crushed red pepper flakes. If you prefer dried or fresh red chilis, use two or three to match your spice tolerance. And to temper some of the heat, add a cup or two of sugar to the jar. You can eat the pickles immediately, but holding off for up to a week will give the spears time to soak up the spicy flavors.

While you wait for the pickles to marinate in the spicy brine, plan how you want to use them. You can eat them straight out of the jar, but pickles are one of the underrated foods to add to your next charcuterie board. For this route, pair it with soft cheese like Brie or fresh fruit to balance the spice. Or make a batch of easy smash burgers or a turkey sandwich with pepper jack cheese and pair it with the spicy dill pickle spears — just like a traditional diner.