How To Transform Your Store-Bought Dill Pickles Into Deliciously Spicy Spears
Dill pickles are delicious straight out of the jar, whether it's for a quick snack or to pair with a burger or sandwich. There are many brands and varieties of dill pickles on most grocery store shelves, but sometimes your go-to jar simply needs a spicy upgrade. If you're a foodie who prefers heat in everything you eat, or you simply need a way to switch up that jar of dill pickles that's been in the fridge for just too long, transforming the pickles into spicy spears is actually quick and easy for your satisfaction.
You might know them simply as spicy pickles, fire and ice pickles, or even Texas Christmas pickles depending on where you grew up or live now. Either way, it's basically all the same idea, which calls to add a spicy ingredient (or two) to the jar and let the brine do the rest of the work. And while the easiest route is to use a jar of store-bought pickles, you can easily upgrade a homemade dill pickles recipe too. To pull it off, grab those pickles and ingredients like crushed red pepper flakes, pickled jalapeños, Thai red chilis, or simply hot sauce — and the rest is rather easy.
Balance out the heat with an unexpected ingredient
Start with a jar of dill pickle spears, and drain off the brine (more will be created later). Then, you can either use the jar that the pickles came in, or transfer them to a larger glass container. Everyone's spice tolerance is different, so adjust accordingly if you're sensitive to heat or prefer things really spicy.
For every 32-ounce jar of pickles, start with ½ tablespoon of hot sauce or a sprinkle of crushed red pepper flakes. If you prefer dried or fresh red chilis, use two or three to match your spice tolerance. And to temper some of the heat, add a cup or two of sugar to the jar. You can eat the pickles immediately, but holding off for up to a week will give the spears time to soak up the spicy flavors.
While you wait for the pickles to marinate in the spicy brine, plan how you want to use them. You can eat them straight out of the jar, but pickles are one of the underrated foods to add to your next charcuterie board. For this route, pair it with soft cheese like Brie or fresh fruit to balance the spice. Or make a batch of easy smash burgers or a turkey sandwich with pepper jack cheese and pair it with the spicy dill pickle spears — just like a traditional diner.