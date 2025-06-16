Virginia's Largest Winery Is Owned By A President's Son
President Donald Trump is a cacophony of contradictions and an undeniably complex character. You've probably seen why Donald is the hardest president to cook for (according to his former head chef). In an interview with Politico, one of the reasons Andre Rush cited was his aversion to variety in his diet. The chef also mentioned Donald's obsession with soda, specifically Diet Coca-Cola. However — as if the fact he has a button for requesting soda wasn't fascinating enough — the teetotal president has another surprise up his sleeve. Despite taking his place amongst the presidents who allegedly never drank alcohol, Trump has significant ties to the largest vineyard on the East Coast: Trump Winery.
In Charlottesville, Virginia, Trump Winery spans a substantial 1,300 acres and sits beautifully at the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains. The premises bottles merlots, chardonnays, cabernet sauvignons, and even a special sparkling Presidential Reserve. However, the story behind its acquisition is the most poignant detail. Purchased by Trump in 2011, he had swooped in with a timely investment for a long-time friend, Patricia Kluge, who had almost lost the property to the Bank of America. There was a brief overlap in management, as Kluge remained vice president until 2012, assisting President Trump's son, Eric Trump, in taking over the winery's affairs. However, since then, the Charlottesville property has been the sole venture of the Trump family. Who'd have guessed?
Who runs Trump Winery today?
President Donald Trump might have played a central role in acquiring the winery back in 2011, but he took an immediate step back. According to its official website, Trump Winery is still run by Eric Trump, the youngest child from Donald's first marriage. "On behalf of my family and our exceptional team, welcome to Trump Winery," a message from Eric Trump reads on the winery's website. "Throughout my career, I've been privileged to work on many iconic projects, yet acquiring Trump Winery stands out as one of the most exhilarating journeys."
Strictly speaking, everything is owned by Eric Trump Wine Manufacturing — in fact, the website goes as far as to denounce any affiliation with the president at the bottom of its legal page. Eric was the man behind operations from the get-go, and Trump senior appears to have retained a hands-off presence over these scenic Virginia groves.
Trump Winery appears to have flourished regardless. Expansion remains the name of the game, with the winery launching new cider production in 2024. The property additionally provides weddings and hotel stays (the latter of which aligns a little more traditionally with the Trump brand). The president might be sitting this round out, but as for everyone else? Curiosity alone justifies sampling a bottle or two. Perhaps it's time to add that Presidential Reserve to the list of Virginia wines that every wine enthusiast should try. It's certainly a novelty pick.