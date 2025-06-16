Virginia's Largest Winery Is Owned By A President's Son

President Donald Trump might have played a central role in acquiring the winery back in 2011, but he took an immediate step back. According to its official website, Trump Winery is still run by Eric Trump, the youngest child from Donald's first marriage. "On behalf of my family and our exceptional team, welcome to Trump Winery," a message from Eric Trump reads on the winery's website. "Throughout my career, I've been privileged to work on many iconic projects, yet acquiring Trump Winery stands out as one of the most exhilarating journeys."

Strictly speaking, everything is owned by Eric Trump Wine Manufacturing — in fact, the website goes as far as to denounce any affiliation with the president at the bottom of its legal page. Eric was the man behind operations from the get-go, and Trump senior appears to have retained a hands-off presence over these scenic Virginia groves.

Trump Winery appears to have flourished regardless. Expansion remains the name of the game, with the winery launching new cider production in 2024. The property additionally provides weddings and hotel stays (the latter of which aligns a little more traditionally with the Trump brand). The president might be sitting this round out, but as for everyone else? Curiosity alone justifies sampling a bottle or two. Perhaps it's time to add that Presidential Reserve to the list of Virginia wines that every wine enthusiast should try. It's certainly a novelty pick.