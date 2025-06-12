The Most Consumed Beverage In The World, Second To Water

It's no surprise that water is the most consumed beverage in the world, but the second most popular drink is also made of mostly water. Based on legend from ancient China in which an emperor drank hot water that dried camellia leaves had accidentally fallen into, humans have been drinking tea since early 2700 BC. Although tea cultivation and traditions originated in Asia, it's difficult to overstate the impact that British and Dutch colonization had on tea's popularity through trade routes importing tea from China in the 1600's, and later in the 1800's via British colonization of India. You may think of the British as the ultimate connoisseurs of tea, but Turkey drinks the most tea out of any other country, followed by Ireland and the United Kingdom.

Tea provides caffeine and some health benefits, but it's often more significant than just a beverage. Preparing, serving, and drinking tea is a major part of many cultures around the world, like mint tea in Morocco and green tea in Japan, and serves as both a way to maintain cultural traditions as well as provide an opportunity to socialize. Drinking tea can be a complete experience on its own, either as a relaxing ritual after dinner sipping on calming chamomile tea before bed, or a grand, fancy afternoon of high tea at a luxury hotel with all the sandwiches and petit fours you can dream of. But the basic act of brewing tea itself is simple, and at its core is no more complicated than pouring boiling water over dried leaves and letting them steep for a few minutes.