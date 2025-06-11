This Is How Long Arroz Con Leche Can Last In The Fridge

You tell yourself you'll finish that bowl of arroz con leche tomorrow. A day becomes two, then three, and before you know it, a week has passed, and you're left wondering if it's still edible. Even though the fridge is a relatively safe space for leftovers, arroz con leche leaves the question hanging since it contains milk and rice — some of the most spoilage-prone ingredients out there. So, before you take another bite, let's figure out exactly how long arroz con leche lasts in the fridge first.

When stored in an airtight container, arroz con leche usually lasts for up to four days in the fridge. After this time frame, it may harden into a pasty lump, or even worse, show signs of spoilage. This could either be a sliminess or mushiness as you dig into the rice, noticeably more so compared to when it was fresh. This may also be accompanied by a sour smell — a stark contrast from the creamy sweetness you're used to. The same goes for its taste, which may take on the unpleasant tang of spoiled milk. Leftovers are one of those foods you can't salvage once they grow mold, and arroz con leche is no exception. It goes without saying that if your rice pudding is dotted with fuzzy green or white spots, it's no longer fit for consumption.