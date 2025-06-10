Ina Garten Says She's A 'Freak' About One Everyday Seasoning

Hostess with the Mostess Ina Garten is not one to shy away from sharing her secrets. Whether it is throwing a memorable dinner with as little stress as possible or serving up the best cocktails to house guests with year-round cocktails, Garten's candid tips have helped us all organize better parties. Yet when she admitted to a publication that she is a "freak" about one particular ingredient, we had to take note.

"I think salt makes everything taste good and people are terrified of salt and it's crazy," she said in an interview with Eater. While describing her process of making batches of herb butter to store in the fridge, Garten explicitly noted she liked a bit of edge in her herby creation. In addition to tossing in whatever herbs she has on hand — Garten noted she likes dill, scallions, garlic, parsley, and rosemary — she was also generous with salty, zesty flavor. "And I like a little edge, so I put a bit of lemon zest in it," she told Eater. Then, without skipping a beat, Garten added more confessional details to her doctored-up spread: "It's salted butter. But then I add salt," she explained. "I'm a salt freak."