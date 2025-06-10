The Timeless Las Vegas Restaurant That Was A Favorite Of Dean Martin
Las Vegas is an epicenter for old-school Americana. Vintage signs, neon lights, Elvis Presley, and the Rat Pack. There always seems to be a feeling of retro nostalgia everywhere you turn when you walk down the Strip. This is especially the case with some of the city's classic restaurants, such as Frank Sinatra's favorite, the Golden Steer Steakhouse, or Hugo's Cellar. But if you're interested in Dean Martin's favorite place to grab a bite, be sure to visit the Peppermill.
A favorite of the Rat Pack, the Peppermill has been a Las Vegas staple since it opened in 1972, serving everyone from Elvis Presley and Jerry Lewis to Santana and Anthony Bourdain. The restaurant still boasts Dean Martin as one of its former star customers, but the "That's Amore" crooner wasn't the only Rat Pack member to frequent the establishment. In fact, it was also one of the restaurants where Sinatra regularly ate in Las Vegas. The eatery and bar, which was recognized with the James Beard America's Classics Award in 2024, has been featured in a range of movies, television shows, and music videos, including "Casino," starring Robert De Niro and Sharon Stone, and Francis Ford Coppola's "The Cotton Club."
Additionally, Adam Lambert used the location to film the video for his song "Another Lonely Night," and Jerry Seinfeld and George Wallace both visited for an episode of "Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee." Giada De Laurentiis even filmed part of her cooking show, "Giada at Home," at the Peppermill. Like many Old Vegas haunts, there are plenty of rumored mobster ties, too, though those don't come as widely advertised.
The Peppermill's classic menu
Of course, the Peppermill isn't just known for its celebrity guest list or glitzy interior but also for its varied menu and sizable portions. The options range from breakfast omelets to porterhouse steaks, with happy hour specials available every day. Additionally, there are still plenty of original items from the 1970s on the menu, such as decadent French toast ambrosia and the famous Peppermill burger.
If you're in the mood, the 64-ounce Scorpion cocktail, which has two shots of rum, vodka, and cherry brandy, is also the stuff of legend. Also, you can get a hot fudge sundae or banana split at any time of the day. Perhaps the best part of the Peppermill is its opening hours — you can visit from 7 a.m. to 2 a.m., Monday through Wednesday, or 24 hours a day throughout the rest of the week.
Between the menu and the vast history, all of this has made the Peppermill a timeless Vegas mainstay that has spanned generations. The restaurant even opened sister locations in Denver and California once upon a time, but the only other site that remains is the Peppermill in Reno, Nevada, which was actually the original outpost. Dean Martin might not be dining at either anymore, but plenty of other regulars and tourists are sure still making the most of the Peppermill's lively atmosphere.