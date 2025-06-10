The Timeless Las Vegas Restaurant That Was A Favorite Of Dean Martin

Las Vegas is an epicenter for old-school Americana. Vintage signs, neon lights, Elvis Presley, and the Rat Pack. There always seems to be a feeling of retro nostalgia everywhere you turn when you walk down the Strip. This is especially the case with some of the city's classic restaurants, such as Frank Sinatra's favorite, the Golden Steer Steakhouse, or Hugo's Cellar. But if you're interested in Dean Martin's favorite place to grab a bite, be sure to visit the Peppermill.

A favorite of the Rat Pack, the Peppermill has been a Las Vegas staple since it opened in 1972, serving everyone from Elvis Presley and Jerry Lewis to Santana and Anthony Bourdain. The restaurant still boasts Dean Martin as one of its former star customers, but the "That's Amore" crooner wasn't the only Rat Pack member to frequent the establishment. In fact, it was also one of the restaurants where Sinatra regularly ate in Las Vegas. The eatery and bar, which was recognized with the James Beard America's Classics Award in 2024, has been featured in a range of movies, television shows, and music videos, including "Casino," starring Robert De Niro and Sharon Stone, and Francis Ford Coppola's "The Cotton Club."

Additionally, Adam Lambert used the location to film the video for his song "Another Lonely Night," and Jerry Seinfeld and George Wallace both visited for an episode of "Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee." Giada De Laurentiis even filmed part of her cooking show, "Giada at Home," at the Peppermill. Like many Old Vegas haunts, there are plenty of rumored mobster ties, too, though those don't come as widely advertised.