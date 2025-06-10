How Long Hummus Should Last In Your Freezer After Opening

Hummus is a creamy spread whose roots can be found in the Mediterranean. When you have extra left over from a dinner party or birthday bash, freezing the surplus to enjoy later is always a good idea. However, one shouldn't keep it on ice for more than four months. To keep the flavor and soft texture in tact, it is best to scoop up the hummus within two months of freezing.

The best way to store hummus in the freezer starts by placing it in a silicone tray and sealing it shut with an airtight lid. To help keep the hummus from drying out, adding a layer of olive oil on top will trap the moisture in. Then, slip the container in a plastic bag to disallow freezer burn and keep the freshness trapped in. Labeling the receptacle with the date the hummus was packaged can be a helpful reminder of how long its been in the freezer, and if it needs to be used soon.