How Long Hummus Should Last In Your Freezer After Opening
Hummus is a creamy spread whose roots can be found in the Mediterranean. When you have extra left over from a dinner party or birthday bash, freezing the surplus to enjoy later is always a good idea. However, one shouldn't keep it on ice for more than four months. To keep the flavor and soft texture in tact, it is best to scoop up the hummus within two months of freezing.
The best way to store hummus in the freezer starts by placing it in a silicone tray and sealing it shut with an airtight lid. To help keep the hummus from drying out, adding a layer of olive oil on top will trap the moisture in. Then, slip the container in a plastic bag to disallow freezer burn and keep the freshness trapped in. Labeling the receptacle with the date the hummus was packaged can be a helpful reminder of how long its been in the freezer, and if it needs to be used soon.
How to thaw the hummus after freezing
Reviving the sleeping hummus from the freezer requires an important step. After removing the container from the icebox, place it in the refrigerator to thaw overnight. While the taste may stay the same, its consistency might change. To remedy the texture, simply place it in the microwave for several seconds. Adding a drop of olive oil and mixing it will also help make the hummus taste like new again.
However, once the hummus has been thawed, it can not be put back into the freezer and should be eaten within five days. Because the dip can spoil quickly if not properly stored, there are several ways to tell if the spread has gone past its shelf-life. If the hummus smells and tastes acidic or sour, its time to toss it in the trash. Fresh hummus should have a lemony, garlicky or a nutty bite — like this roasted garlic pumpkin spread! If you spot green or black spots in the hummus, that is likely mold and it should be thrown out. Due to the fact that ripe hummus has a soft texture, the dip is spoiled if the surface looks hard or flaky