This Is The Absolute Best Fruity Cereal You Can Buy
We interrupt your regularly scheduled programming to dive briefly back into the nostalgic and sugar-blasted world of breakfast cereal. As we navigate the ice-cold milk river, we're met by plenty of familiar faces. We'll pass Tony the Tiger, forever singing the praises of his "grrrreat" Frosted Flakes. We may catch a glimpse of Lucky the Leprechaun attempting to protect his stash of charms and marshmallows (which, did you know, were inspired by circus peanuts?). Somewhere in the distance, we'll be able to hear the unmistakable Snap, Crackle, and Pop of the Rice Krispies gang.
This particular trip also warrants a special detour to see the Trix Rabbit. Why? Because, beyond his reputation for must-have 90s snacks, the silly bunny and his merry band of puffs recently took the crown as the absolute best fruity cereal on the shelf in our taste test.
As far as breakfast cereals go, the fruity category is quite a saturated one. Whether they contain real fruit or not, these picks are bright, punchy, and just plain fun for kids and adults alike (don't try to deny it). As such, there's plenty of demand for the colorful bowlfuls and just as much supply. From respected and time-honored competitors like Malt-O-Meal to classics like Fruity Pebbles, and even newcomers like Magic Spoon, the most popular cereals went head-to-head in the taste test, making it all the more impressive that Trix was able to hop into first place.
Trix cereal appeals to the senses in more ways than one
Introduced in 1954, Trix cereal was the first fruit-flavored cereal on the market, bringing color to a previously all black and white world. We believe this warrants the honor of being called iconic rather than just nostalgic.
In the beginning, just three different flavors of corn puffs filled the brand's red boxes: raspberry red, orange orange, and lemony yellow. The cereal's flavors have since doubled to also feature purple, wildberry, and watermelon. According to our taste-tester, the flavors are just as delicious as ever. The reviewer noted that the taste is distinctly fruity but also balanced, allowing each spoonful to be sweet but not overly sweet. The texture is also spot on. You're met with an immediate crunch and a welcome lack of sogginess, which is great, because we love a cereal that can hold its structure.
What's more, the appearance of Trix is just as appealing as its taste. You may remember a time when the cereal consisted of all spherical pieces, similar to those of Kix or Cocoa Puffs — it's an effective shape, but a bit boring and overdone. Nowadays, Trix is upping the ante with fun fruit shapes that resemble their flavors. That means tiny grape bunches buddy up next to mini watermelon slices and lemons. You end up with a vibrant fruit "salad" that infuses every bite with a crisply sweet flavor and magically transforms your milk into a light shade of bubblegum pink.