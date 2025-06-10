This Is The Absolute Best Fruity Cereal You Can Buy

We interrupt your regularly scheduled programming to dive briefly back into the nostalgic and sugar-blasted world of breakfast cereal. As we navigate the ice-cold milk river, we're met by plenty of familiar faces. We'll pass Tony the Tiger, forever singing the praises of his "grrrreat" Frosted Flakes. We may catch a glimpse of Lucky the Leprechaun attempting to protect his stash of charms and marshmallows (which, did you know, were inspired by circus peanuts?). Somewhere in the distance, we'll be able to hear the unmistakable Snap, Crackle, and Pop of the Rice Krispies gang.

This particular trip also warrants a special detour to see the Trix Rabbit. Why? Because, beyond his reputation for must-have 90s snacks, the silly bunny and his merry band of puffs recently took the crown as the absolute best fruity cereal on the shelf in our taste test.

As far as breakfast cereals go, the fruity category is quite a saturated one. Whether they contain real fruit or not, these picks are bright, punchy, and just plain fun for kids and adults alike (don't try to deny it). As such, there's plenty of demand for the colorful bowlfuls and just as much supply. From respected and time-honored competitors like Malt-O-Meal to classics like Fruity Pebbles, and even newcomers like Magic Spoon, the most popular cereals went head-to-head in the taste test, making it all the more impressive that Trix was able to hop into first place.