This Iconic Las Vegas Diner Has Hardly Changed Since The '70s
Las Vegas has it all: the vibrant nightlife, the booming art scene, and a treasure trove of unique restaurants. The dining scene in Vegas is as colorful as the city's neon lights, ranging from Frank Sinatra's favorite steakhouse to the eccentric Hello Kitty café. There's something for everyone, including those who nostalgically wish they could escape into the aesthetic of the '70s, even if just for a few hours — Peppermill is a diner that offers that experience.
Proudly standing on the Las Vegas Strip since 1972, the Peppermill is a window through time. Like any proper American diner, it comes with a thick menu, countless breakfast options that you can comfortably order at any hour of the day (or night), and a manager who has been working at the establishment since before some of its customers were born. The most special thing about the Peppermill, however, is the persevering '70s atmosphere — the wait staff are wearing clothes from a bygone era, the colorful booths are surrounded by over-the-top decorations (including a faux cherry tree), and neon lights are absolutely everywhere. It's very Vegas and very retro.
The centerpiece of Peppermill is the bar area called the Fireside Lounge, named for a fire pit lighting up the place and contributing to a moody ambiance. The bar serves an exciting lineup of cocktails, one of which is called a Scorpion — made with two shots of rum, vodka, and cherry brandy. The single serving of the Scorpion? 64 ounces.
Even if you've never visited, you've probably seen Peppermill before
Peppermill has a rich history of being the backdrop of stories displayed on big and small screens. If you've seen the movies "The Cotton Club" from the '80s or "Casino" from the '90s, you've seen Peppermill. The diner was also featured in TV shows such as "CSI: Las Vegas" and "Giada at Home," as well as in music videos from Adam Lambert and Carlos Santana. The hall of fame doesn't stop there; several A-listers have found their way to Peppermill. From Dean Martin to Anthony Bourdain, the place was even frequented by Elvis Presley back in the '70s! As such, the diner is not simply nostalgic for its decor but also for the show business history it has been a part of.
Knowing all that, you won't be surprised that in its 50-year run, Peppermill has acquired quite a few accolades, many of which start with the word "best" — Best of Las Vegas, Best Late-Night Eats, Best Exotic Drinks. At Tasting Table, we even put it on the list of 30 best restaurants in Las Vegas. In 2024, it was at last immortalized as one of the America's Classics, a special award given by the James Beard Foundation.