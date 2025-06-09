This Iconic Las Vegas Diner Has Hardly Changed Since The '70s

Las Vegas has it all: the vibrant nightlife, the booming art scene, and a treasure trove of unique restaurants. The dining scene in Vegas is as colorful as the city's neon lights, ranging from Frank Sinatra's favorite steakhouse to the eccentric Hello Kitty café. There's something for everyone, including those who nostalgically wish they could escape into the aesthetic of the '70s, even if just for a few hours — Peppermill is a diner that offers that experience.

Proudly standing on the Las Vegas Strip since 1972, the Peppermill is a window through time. Like any proper American diner, it comes with a thick menu, countless breakfast options that you can comfortably order at any hour of the day (or night), and a manager who has been working at the establishment since before some of its customers were born. The most special thing about the Peppermill, however, is the persevering '70s atmosphere — the wait staff are wearing clothes from a bygone era, the colorful booths are surrounded by over-the-top decorations (including a faux cherry tree), and neon lights are absolutely everywhere. It's very Vegas and very retro.

The centerpiece of Peppermill is the bar area called the Fireside Lounge, named for a fire pit lighting up the place and contributing to a moody ambiance. The bar serves an exciting lineup of cocktails, one of which is called a Scorpion — made with two shots of rum, vodka, and cherry brandy. The single serving of the Scorpion? 64 ounces.