Why Do So Many Plant-Based Milks Have Sea Salt In Them?
A splash of plant-based milk is always a crowd-divider. Whether you swear by a morning oat latte or shudder at the thought of soy, there's a shared mystery: the amount of salt added to plant-based milk. No matter which type of plant milk you prefer, it's worth checking the label. For instance, 365 by Whole Foods Market Unsweetened Almond Milk lists sea salt, as does Silk Soy Milk, and Califia Farms Extra Creamy Oat Milk. It really is a tried-and-tested strategy across all plant-based variations, and there's a simple explanation for this saline-forward approach: taste. The seasoning plays a vital role in rounding out the flavor of these milks.
The science behind this flavor-enhancing strategy is simple. Salt contains sodium ions, which interact with our taste buds to soften any bitter notes and refocus our system on sweeter flavors. It also aggravates aromatic compounds, increasing their volatility and essentially making them more detectable for our scent senses. It's widely touted that smell forms up to 95% of our taste, so all those airborne particles play an important role in how our palettes register that wave of plant-based milk. Impressive, right? It's why salt is the basic seasoning that elevates all of your drinks — including plant-based milk.
What else does sea salt do in plant-based milks?
Sea salt is a seasoning with many talents. There's actually another reason why so many plant-based milks have salt in them, as it doesn't just improve the flavor. Ask anyone why salt is historically important in cooking. Chances are, they'll tell you it was used as a natural preservative. A sprinkle of sea salt keeps bacteria and mold growth at bay. Fast-forward to the 21st century, and that's exactly the role it plays in your plant-based milk cartons.
The salt is added immediately in the earliest stages of production and has an overwhelmingly positive impact on the shelf-life of these dairy-free products. It is worth keeping in mind, although, that the timing of the seasoning matters. Do you really need to add a pinch of salt to your milk post-purchase? The answer is a definite no; you've missed the boat. However, if you're making it at home, not adding sea salt is one of the biggest mistakes you're making with homemade plant milk — what an eye-opener.